A video of a Ghanaian lady complaining over the cost of a piece of fried yam has sparked a flurry of reactions online

In the video, the lady, @missmalisaa, bitterly complained that the piece of fried yam she bought was GH₵1, saying it was expensive

Netizens thronged the comments section to express their views on the matter, with some explaining why the price of the fried yam may be on the high

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to vent her spleen over the alarming cost of food in parts of Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the pretty-looking young lady, @Missmalisaam, was spotted complaining about the price of a piece of fried yam.

@Missmalisaa said she could not fathom why the small slice of yam she showed to the camera could be that expensive.

"Can someone tell me why one piece of yam, like this, is GH₵1? Like, am I going crazy or is it normal? Please tell me if it's normal because I don't understand how one, this yam, is GH₵1. Like, yam; like this. Look at the dimensions," she complained.

Netizens offer some answers

Netizens who chanced on her video on her TikTok page thronged the comments section to explain why fried yam is becoming expensive in Ghana.

A few of the reactions to her video, which had raked in over 3.8k likes and 821 comments, as of the time of drafting this report, are compiled below.

nanakgyasi asked:

"I want to answer with a question. who did you vote for?"

Malisa replied:

"I don’t vote."

kwesi Adjapong said:

"Transport,salt,oil,water,fire, frying pan and energy."

You all meet Sheila also said:

"Something we grow in our own country soo sad."

What? also said:

"Indomie ¢85 you never complain buh yam ¢1 diɛɛ you turn Ante Naa."

Grace commented:

"A tuber of yam of yam is now 30 cedis and about,before the oil, gas , pepper and rubber must all be deducted from the profits they made from selling the yam."

