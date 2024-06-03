A Ghanaian man in the UK has shared his grass-to-grace story, leaving many netizens inspired

The man, identified as Dr Lawrence Amoah, said he worked hard to rise from being a cleaner and watchman to becoming a company director

Netizens who saw his video online congratulated him on his rise to the top, with many tapping into his blessing

A Ghanaian man based in the UK has shared an incredible story of his rise to top management, leaving many inspired on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man, identified on TikTok as Dr Lawrence Amoah, said he has now become a company director, having worked as a cleaner in the past.

Dr Lawrecia Amoah, the Ghanaian man. Photo credit: @dr_lawrence_amoah/TikTok

Dr Amoah said, apart from working as a cleaner, he also worked as a watchman for many years in the UK before his meteoric rise to top management.

Beaming with excitement about his new role, Dr Amoah took to social media to dance to the Defe Defe song by Team Eternity to the glory of his maker.

"From cleaner to watchman in the UK to Company Director. May doors open for everyone knocking and seeking," he said in the accompanying caption of his video.

Dr Amoah's achievement proves that working hard, staying focused, and investing in one's personal development yield positive results.

Ghanaians on TikTok congratulate him

Ghanaians who chanced on the video on his page, @dr_lawrence_amoah, congratulated him for his achievement.

Below are some of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 3.8k likes and 333 comments as of the time of filing this story:

@Meklix said:

"let me also dance with you. from cover teacher to permanent teacher oooo , cheers!"

Dr Lawrence Amoah replied:

"well done dear, Sis."

@Mrs Tricia Duah also said:

"What a massive change."

@Kwame Kwapong said:

"Amen... Great inspiration Dr."

@ABRAFI PAPABI commented:

"Truely this is the doing of the Lord."

ELLAONE also commented:

"Dr this it dancing dear I have to register you in DWP oooo. God has been good."

Young Ghanaian man hired as a maths teacher in the UK

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man from Nungua, in the Greater Accra Region, who recently relocated to the UK took up a job as a mathematics teacher.

Mr Botchway shared a video of his first day at work, looking pumped up for the task ahead.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young teacher said he used his first week on the job to observe the kids and properly acquaint himself with the UK curriculum.

