WASSCE: Adisadel College Alumnus Who Had 8As Begs For Support To Attend University, Video
- An SHS graduate has resorted to social media to appeal for financial support in order to pursue tertiary education
- Prince Amos, despite excelling in the 2023 WASSCE, has been home because money to pay his fees has become a problem
- Many people who reacted to the video called on benevolent individuals and groups to come to her aid
Prince Amos, an intelligent young man who excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), is appealing for financial assistance.
The alumnus of Adisadel College, who studied General Science and clocked eight A's in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), is still at home because of a lack of funding.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Kofi TV, the intelligent teen said his inability to pay his fees is because his family is financially constrained.
"My father is no more and my mother is a fish monger", my younger brother now is also SHS 3.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
With a dream of becoming a medical doctor, Prince said he was offered admission at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but was unable to enrol because money to pay his fees was a problem.
With a visibly concerned look, the young man appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians, groups, and organizations to help him realize his ambitions.
Persons who would like to reach out to Prince Amos for more information can contact him at 0536286565.
At the time of writing the report, the video of Prince Amos' interview had raked in over 9000 likes and 1000 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the appeal for support by Prince Amos' concern
Ghanaian man who faces deportation despite living in the UK for 42 years gets GH¢740,000 from GoFundMe
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video opened up on their readiness to support the young man in pursuing further education.
I can apply for full funding for him to study in either Canada, US or France. All I need is his Wassce certificate, transcript from Adisadel college and 2/3 recommendation letters from his teachers.
Emmanuel Kwesi reacted:
Such people deserve government scholarship s
I know him, he's my old student of ketan Catholic jhs, Takoradi.. He is very calm,talented and respectful. May God give him a destiny helper, Awww I wish I could support awwww
Emmanuel Binnah added:
Hmmmm my story ooo as takoradi boy,i even have to go fishing in sekondi several times to pay my fees when u go on school break
Boy who got 8As turns pump attendant
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hindu Moro, an SHS graduate who excelled in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), now makes a living as a pump attendant.
The old student of Drobo SHS put her dreams of attending university on hold due to financial constraints.
She currently works as a fuel pump attendant in order to fend for herself.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.