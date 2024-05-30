An SHS graduate has resorted to social media to appeal for financial support in order to pursue tertiary education

Prince Amos, despite excelling in the 2023 WASSCE, has been home because money to pay his fees has become a problem

Many people who reacted to the video called on benevolent individuals and groups to come to her aid

Prince Amos, an intelligent young man who excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), is appealing for financial assistance.

The alumnus of Adisadel College, who studied General Science and clocked eight A's in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), is still at home because of a lack of funding.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Kofi TV, the intelligent teen said his inability to pay his fees is because his family is financially constrained.

"My father is no more and my mother is a fish monger", my younger brother now is also SHS 3.

With a dream of becoming a medical doctor, Prince said he was offered admission at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but was unable to enrol because money to pay his fees was a problem.

With a visibly concerned look, the young man appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians, groups, and organizations to help him realize his ambitions.

Persons who would like to reach out to Prince Amos for more information can contact him at 0536286565.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Prince Amos' interview had raked in over 9000 likes and 1000 comments.

Ghanaians react to the appeal for support by Prince Amos' concern

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video opened up on their readiness to support the young man in pursuing further education.

Nana Yaw Addai indicated:

I can apply for full funding for him to study in either Canada, US or France. All I need is his Wassce certificate, transcript from Adisadel college and 2/3 recommendation letters from his teachers.

Emmanuel Kwesi reacted:

Such people deserve government scholarship s

Mavis Toberi replied:

I know him, he's my old student of ketan Catholic jhs, Takoradi.. He is very calm,talented and respectful. May God give him a destiny helper, Awww I wish I could support awwww

Emmanuel Binnah added:

Hmmmm my story ooo as takoradi boy,i even have to go fishing in sekondi several times to pay my fees when u go on school break

