Ayesem, a popular Ghanaian rapper from Takoradi, has released a song, One Sin, to teach Ghanaians about gratitude

Using Asamoah Gyan as a reference, Ayesem indicated that the former Black Stars captain did very well for Ghana but still gets unappreciated

Ayesem also cited Dr Osei Kwame Despite as a good man who has helped many but gets judged wrongly by some

Western Region's darling boy, Ayesem known widely for his sensational hit song Koti, is out again with another sensational song dubbed One Sin featuring Kweysi Swat.

The video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ayesem's official YouTube channel interestingly preaches much about the human attitude towards money also teaches more about gratitude and ungratefulness.

One Sin also visualizes the usual situation in which many successful people refuse to offer helping hands to the needy due to a lack of deserved gratitude and appreciation from people.

By way of citing vivid examples, Ayesem also mentioned the successful billionaire Osei Kwame Despite and referred to him as one good person who has helped many people to become successful but still has people who don't appreciate him.

Where Asamoah Gyan came in

However, a part that has caught the attention of many Ghanaians was when the musician made reference to the ex Ghanaian Black Star captain Asamoah Gyan.

Ayesem explained that after so many years of helping Ghana football at many tough competitions, Gyan's failure to save Ghana a spot at the World Cup Semi-Finals in 2010 has landed him in the hands of many who have described him as incompetent.

Ayesem in the song asked Ghanaians to be more grateful to Asamoah Gyan and in life in general whilst learning to appreciate humanity even when expectations are not met to a T.

Gyan's missed penalty

It has been 11 years since the Ghanaian striker, Asamoah Gyan, missed the crucial penalty kick at the World Cup, which would have sent Ghana into the semi-finals of the competition.

At the time, Ghana was the only African country left in the competition that was being held in Africa for the very first time.

Ghana had been drawn in the same group with Serbia, Germany, and Australia, from which Ghana managed to qualify for the knockout stage by finishing second.

