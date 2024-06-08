Kwame Oboadie has fired Netherlands-based Ghanaian influencer Kofi Gabs for claiming a Dutch passport was more valuable than a PhD from Ghana

An angry Oboadie said his kid brother, as a PhD holder, earned more in Ghana than Kofi Gabs would ever see in his life as a Dutch citizen

Oboadie mentioned the incentives his kid brother receives as a consultant with his PhD degree, stating that his three-month salary could take care of Gabs

Media personality and socialite Kwame Oboadie has taken a stand against Kofi Gabs, a Netherlands-based Ghanaian influencer, after some disparaging comments he made. The controversy revolves around Gabs' claim that a Dutch passport holds more value than a PhD from Ghana.

Oboadie, visibly upset by Gabs' statement, countered the influencer's claim by bringing his younger brother into the picture. He said his brother, a PhD holder's, earnings in Ghana surpass what Gabs could ever earn as a Dutch citizen.

Further emphasizing his point, Oboadie highlighted the benefits his brother enjoys as a consultant with his PhD degree. He mentioned that his brother's three-month salary could comfortably take care of Gabs, thereby challenging the influencer's controversial statement.

Oboadie's statement has sparked reactions, with some folks agreeing with him while others felt his line of argument was hollow.

Kwame Oboadie sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

naashika_brown said:

Someone’s passport too turn aggressive interview eeiiii

dreamboyalfa_ wrote:

Tbh it’s true I know people who don’t even have passport but get monthly check at work up to 80k cedis monthly

bonzaba_quame_forsure said:

lol masa stop yabin, there’s no way a Ghana phd can earn money more than someone in Dutch ah

Kofi Gabs flaunts house

In another story, Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, showed photos of the beautiful house he has built in Ghana in a video.

He said he left these properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was better than a PHD in Ghana.

The social media sensation has been trending for his controversial opinion that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.

