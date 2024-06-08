Global site navigation

Kofi Gabs Continues To Pepper PhD Holders, Kisses His Obroni Woman Passionately In Video
People

Kofi Gabs Continues To Pepper PhD Holders, Kisses His Obroni Woman Passionately In Video

by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Kofi Gabs shared a video on social media passionately kissing his caucasian partner amid the Dutch passport over PhD debate
  • The Netherlands-based Ghanaian influencer has become a trending topic on social media after claiming his Dutch passport held more weight than a PhD from Ghana
  • The controversial influencer shared the video to show his nonchalance lover the backlash his comments have generated

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Netherlands-based Ghanaian influencer Kofi Gabs has become a hot topic on social media. Amid the ongoing debate about the value of a Dutch passport versus a PhD from Ghana, Gabs shared a video that has caught the public’s attention.

Kofi Gabs
Kofi Gabs kissing his woman photo Source: kofigabs
Source: Twitter

The video showed Gabs passionately kissing his caucasian partner. The timing of the video’s release, amidst the heated debate, shows his indifference towards the backlash his comments have generated.

Read also

Mr Happiness flaunts his beautiful family, netizens react: "Man of the moment"

Gabs had previously claimed that his Dutch passport held more weight than a PhD from Ghana. This controversial statement sparked reactions on social media, with many questioning the influencer’s views on education in Ghana.

Despite the criticism, Gabs seems unfazed. The video appears to be a clear message to his detractors, showing that he remains unaffected by the controversy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kofi Gabs sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ashes_Bryt said:

You just dey fool yourself even kidis has stop this kinda things…

KwesiSpito commented:

U take the girls pass somewhere med) allah They don’t look normal

@_tbdaniel_ said:

Boss on behalf of PHD holders we are SORRY

agaciou said:

Read also

Kofi Gabs shows plush 5 bedroom mansion he built before leaving for Holland

Chairman give me the site make I boom some wai

unrulyking00 wrote:

Because of you them go fit ban kissing in Netherland , what’s this? Ah

agaciou reacted:

Chairman give me the site make I boom some wai

Kofi Gabs flaunts house

In a related story, Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, showed photos of the beautiful house he has built in Ghana in a video.

He said he left these properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was better than a PHD in Ghana.

The social media sensation has been trending for his controversial opinion that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldo Amartey avatar

Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Online view pixel