Netherlands-based Ghanaian influencer Kofi Gabs has become a hot topic on social media. Amid the ongoing debate about the value of a Dutch passport versus a PhD from Ghana, Gabs shared a video that has caught the public’s attention.

The video showed Gabs passionately kissing his caucasian partner. The timing of the video’s release, amidst the heated debate, shows his indifference towards the backlash his comments have generated.

Gabs had previously claimed that his Dutch passport held more weight than a PhD from Ghana. This controversial statement sparked reactions on social media, with many questioning the influencer’s views on education in Ghana.

Despite the criticism, Gabs seems unfazed. The video appears to be a clear message to his detractors, showing that he remains unaffected by the controversy.

Kofi Gabs sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ashes_Bryt said:

You just dey fool yourself even kidis has stop this kinda things…

KwesiSpito commented:

U take the girls pass somewhere med) allah They don’t look normal

@_tbdaniel_ said:

Boss on behalf of PHD holders we are SORRY

agaciou said:

Chairman give me the site make I boom some wai

unrulyking00 wrote:

Because of you them go fit ban kissing in Netherland , what’s this? Ah

agaciou reacted:

Chairman give me the site make I boom some wai

Kofi Gabs flaunts house

In a related story, Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, showed photos of the beautiful house he has built in Ghana in a video.

He said he left these properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was better than a PHD in Ghana.

The social media sensation has been trending for his controversial opinion that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.

