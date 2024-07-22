QueenLet has commenced her record attempt for the longest singing time held by an individual

The musician will be singing for 120 hours with the hope of breaking the current World record set by India's Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video have wished QueenLet well in the record attempt

Ghanaian musician Leticia Hars, popularly known as QueenLet, has started her singing marathon (sing-a-thon) record attempt with the hope of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest singing time by an individual.

The record attempt, which began in Hamburg, Germany, will see QueenLet sing for 120 hours starting July 21 to July 26.

The up-and-coming musician hopes to break India's Sunil Waghmare record, which he set in 2012 after singing for 105 hours.

A video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Oforione TV captured the Ghanaian musician in a relaxed mood she sung some Ghanaians gospel tunes left many in awe.

QueenLet becomes the third Ghanaian woman to attempt the record after Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Juliet Kwakye.

Juliet Kwakye's recent sing-a-thon record attempt held at the Akim Oda in the Eastern Region saw scores of people throng the Methodist Conference Hall to cheer her on.

She has expressed optimism that her record attempt will eventually etch her name in the history books of Guinness World Records.

