Esther Smith caused a frenzy online when she announced her return to Ghana and the stage after over a decade abroad

The gospel musician has shared more details about the event, which will happen in both Kumasi and Accra

Her artiste lineup has spiked up the anticipation from fans ahead of the show

Ghanaian gospel music powerhouse Esther Smith is ramping up efforts for her first concert in Ghana after moving abroad over a decade ago.

The singer said the concert would be held in two parts: the first in Kumasi on August 25 and an Accra edition a week after.

The highly anticipated gospel shows will take place at the Church of Pentecost, Bantama, and Perez Dome in Accra.

ACP Kofi Sarpong, Esther Smith and Joyce Blessing Photo source: Instagram/KofiSarpong, Instagram/EstherMinistries, Instagram,JoyceBlessinggh

Esther Smith drops artiste lineup

After dropping her debut album in 2003, Esther Smith went on to become one of the most revered voices in the gospel music industry. The Som No Yie hitmaker has announced over 15 acts for her upcoming concert in Ghana.

Highly reputable old-generation singers like Pastor Joe Beecham, Lady Prempeh, and Mark Anim Yirenkyi will join younger acts like Joyce Blessing and Kweku Teye at Esther Smith's concert, blending the best of both old and new.

Tickets for the upcoming concert have already gone on sale.

Ghanaians react to Esther Smith's upcoming concert

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Esther Smith's concert in Ghana.

notches_couture.gh said:

"Herrrrrrrrrg3, the way I screamed and rechecked if indeed it will be held here in Ghana. Wooooow, I miss you la. May God's name be praise."

bronimaame wrote:

"At long last we coming ooo😂😂😂 my all time favorite 🙌🙌🙌."

kyei_nwom noted:

"We’re coming for the Legends 🤝🏾."

kwasi_dk remarked:

"Wow 🔥fully loaded with the best of our time."

kwasiboasiako added:

"Gospel El Clasico."

Kirk Franklin to storm Ghana with Maverick City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 19-time Grammy-winning gospel star Kirk Franklin has added Ghana to his Africa-bound Kingdom world tour.

In 2013, Kirk Franklin performed in Ghana for the first time at Adom Praiz. This August, the Grammy winner will bring the urban gospel ensemble Maverick City Music to Ghana, which will also perform in the country for the first time.

