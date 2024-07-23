A Ghanaian lady on TikTok is trending after announcing that she had relocated to Canada

She credited Alpha Hour, an online prayer meeting, for her success and urged others to take the prayer sessions seriously

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video congratulated the young lady on her travel abroad

After relocating abroad, a young Ghanaian lady, @afiagoodness, has attributed her success to Alpha Hour, a popular online prayer meeting.

Taken to TikTok, the young lady posted a video that documented her final moments in Ghana, including excerpts of her preparation and subsequent arrival in her new country.

Ghanaian lady relocates to Canada, thanks Alpha Hour Photo credit: @afiagoodness/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video then captured excerpts of the young lady's final shopping, her last hairdo, and departure from the Kotoka International Airport.

The final part showed the moment the young lady arrived in Canada, looking hearty and excited as she posed for the pictures.

She thanked Alpha Hour for her success and urged patrons of the online prayer meeting to take the prayer sessions seriously.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the lady on her travel to Canada

Social media users who thronged the video's comment sections congratulated the lady on her travel to Canada. Others expressed a desire to travel soon.

Trish_monae commented:

"I’m testifying pretty sooonnn share the link."

Oforiwaa Sarah indicated:

"God when I tap into your blessing in Jesus name Amen."

tryphaenaansutyia reacted:

"Everyday with God is everyday in victory."

Akua Priscy reacted:

"Congratulations beautiful everyday with God is everyday in victory ampa."

Sikanii Ba added:

"I tap into your blessings congratulations."

Lady weeps as she relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady could not control her emotions as she readied to depart Ghana.

The video on TikTok showed the touching moment the lady was wiping tears from her eyes aboard the plane.

The video also captured her flaunting her passport as she aboard the plane.

Upon arrival, the lady could not hide her joy as she posed for pictures in her new country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh