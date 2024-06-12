A throwback video of Kofi Gabs, the controversial man on social media, has emerged online

The video showed the humble beginning of Kofi Gabs selling coconut to make ends meet

Many who saw the video shared on TikTok were surprised to find out that the man who is now a Dutch citizen once sold coconut to survive

Mr Happiness, the Ghanaian-turn-Dutch, has been trending for a while now on social media without many people knowing much about his life beyond what he shares online.

A video of Mr Happiness, also known as Kofi Gabs, selling coconuts on the street of Accra has surfaced online, leaving many awe-inspired.

Mr Happiness Photo credit: @kofigabs/Instagram

Source: UGC

The video, as sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the humble beginning of Kofi Gabs, hustling for his daily bread in Accra.

Mr Happiness, in his usually bubbly self, was captured advertising fresh coconuts in a video clip shot many years ago.

"Anyone looking for nice coconut water to drink should come to my house. One is GH¢50", he said while smiling.

From obscurity to prominence

The old video showed a younger Kofi Gabs looking like a pale shadow of his current self.

Comparing Kofi Gabs' throwback video to his current situation in the Netherlands, where he has been granted citizenship, shows that he has come a long way, moving from obscurity to prominence.

Kofi Gabs appears to be a man of many sides, as he has purportedly engaged in many businesses in Ghana before relocating to the Netherlands.

Artiste's manager, George Britton, revealed a couple of weeks ago that Mr Happiness is a talented graphic designer, who operated a printing press at Accra New Town.

Netizens react to Kofi's throwback video

Netizens who chanced on Kofi's throwback video thronged the comments section to react.

Some of the reactions to the video posted on TikTik by @ghanafuonsem1 are compiled below.

@Siabonga nomvethe said:

"He is a villager."

@QUARME SARK replied:

"Compare ur entire family men to him and see now."

@Leenom also said:

"He has moved forward with determination."

@dianananyun commented:

"That means he’s already like that, the type that talks too much."

Kofi Gabs teases PhD holders in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian man who works as a cleaner in the Netherlands, has trashed PhDs from Ghana, stating that his Dutch passport had more value.

The controversial social media personality narrated how applying for approval to visit a friend in the US was easy for him because of the passport he possessed.

Kofi Gabs compared the benefits of his passport to that of acquiring a PhD in Ghana and concluded that the degree did not have much value.

Source: YEN.com.gh