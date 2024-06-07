Mr, Happiness, the Ghanaian based in the Netherlands, has become an internet sensation

The man, also known as Kofi Gabs, has flaunted his beautiful mixed-race sons and their mothers

Netizens on X, formerly Twitter, have reacted to the photos of Kofi Gabs' children, with many drooling over them

Ghanaian internet sensation, Kofi Gabs, seemed to be enjoying his newly garnered social media attention.

The man popularly referred to as Mr Happiness, has flaunted photos of his beautiful mixed-race kids with their mothers.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Happiness shared a group picture he took with his two sons and his former girlfriend.

One of the children, named Kofi, was born to a Dutch woman while the other, whose name is yet to be confirmed, was also born to a Danish woman.

Kofi Gabs' public display of his family on social media is indicative of a man aware of his moment, milking his newfound fame and attention to the best of his ability.

Mr Happiness, who recently acquired his citizenship in the Netherlands, became an internet sensation after he triggered Ghanaians, asserting that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD obtained from Ghana.

Ghanaians drool over his beautiful family

Ghanaians on X who came across his post drooled over Mr Happiness' beautiful family. Some of the reactions to the post are listed below:

@withAlvin__ said:

"Two wives? Chaleee fa Dutch passport nu hockie me. y3 fast."

@0panaa_1 also said:

"6:00 am and PHD holders are going to pick trotro to work some will even walk Don’t stop cooking Tiefi twitter."

@fixondennis commented:

"You have a wife and baby mama too? This one PhD people have Kofi but still. Press them!."

@ATL_Madridfan also commented:

"He no marry the current lady yet Two baby mamas plus one girlfriend."

@AyamAdoma said:

"Early morning cooking lol .. this man needs Grammy."

Ghanaian PhD holder in Canada supports Kofi Gabs

A Canada-based Ghanaian man, Dr Isaac Mensah, has shared his view on the comparison between a Dutch passport and a PhD from Ghana.

Dr Mensah, in a TikTok video, said that the Dutch passport carried more weight in terms of benefits than a PhD from a Ghanaian university.

He further backed his opinion by reading out a long list of benefits holders of a Dutch passport have over people with PhD from Ghana.

