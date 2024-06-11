Global site navigation

Jordan Ayew Talks About Favourite Position As A Player: "I Always Want To Play As Number 9"
Football

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 2 min read
  • A video of Jordan Ayew speaking in a post-match press conference has gone viral
  • He explained that his favourite position as a player is playing as the main striker in a team
  • Many people who commented on the video have celebrated Jordan Ayew for his performance in Ghana's last game

Jordan Ayew, a player of Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, has opened up about the position he plays.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @dialovetv, Jordan Ayew, who was speaking in a post-match press conference after Ghana defeated the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifier, said he prefers to play as the main striker for his team.

Photo of Jordan Ayew and Otto Addo
Jordan talks about his playing position Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X
Source: Twitter

The hat trick hero said he started his career as a striker, but because of his versatility, coaches tend to play in different positions, a situation he does not complain about.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 58 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanainans reeact to the video

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video congratulated Jordan Ayew on his exceptional performance against the Central African Republic

Energie indicated:

Has he ever missed a penalty kick before?

Ein reacted:

Isn’t it nice to see Jordan also play and given a platform to speak. Dede will be gidigidi to speak & always rep Gh…it’s good but he shld only knw when to sit down when told.It helps build a bal team

Techtit stated:

Yes exactly bro…. The best in you is yet to be seen

dennisdanquah755 indicated:

This man save many people lives to explore the new world more credit to him

Kudus calls out critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has called out his critics.

The 23-year-old expressed dissatisfaction with some Ghanaians' condemnation of his performance in the Black Stars game against CAR.

In a tweet on X, he told one netizen to "Shawn dey fool," to wit, "Stop misbehaving" on the social media platform after criticising his performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh

