Jordan Ayew Talks About Favourite Position As A Player: "I Always Want To Play As Number 9"
- A video of Jordan Ayew speaking in a post-match press conference has gone viral
- He explained that his favourite position as a player is playing as the main striker in a team
- Many people who commented on the video have celebrated Jordan Ayew for his performance in Ghana's last game
Jordan Ayew, a player of Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, has opened up about the position he plays.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @dialovetv, Jordan Ayew, who was speaking in a post-match press conference after Ghana defeated the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifier, said he prefers to play as the main striker for his team.
The hat trick hero said he started his career as a striker, but because of his versatility, coaches tend to play in different positions, a situation he does not complain about.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 58 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanainans reeact to the video
Netizens who took to the comment section of the video congratulated Jordan Ayew on his exceptional performance against the Central African Republic
Has he ever missed a penalty kick before?
Isn’t it nice to see Jordan also play and given a platform to speak. Dede will be gidigidi to speak & always rep Gh…it’s good but he shld only knw when to sit down when told.It helps build a bal team
Techtit stated:
Yes exactly bro…. The best in you is yet to be seen
dennisdanquah755 indicated:
This man save many people lives to explore the new world more credit to him
Kudus calls out critics
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus has called out his critics.
The 23-year-old expressed dissatisfaction with some Ghanaians' condemnation of his performance in the Black Stars game against CAR.
In a tweet on X, he told one netizen to "Shawn dey fool," to wit, "Stop misbehaving" on the social media platform after criticising his performance.
