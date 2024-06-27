A video of a young lady's massive transformation after relocating abroad has inspired many on social media

The lady, identified on TikTok as @akosuah_coded moved from hawking sachet water in Ghana to living a good life abroad

Her seemingly grass-to-grace story has become a source of motivation for many people online as they tap into her blessing

A young Ghanaian lady has had her destiny smile positively at her after she was presented with a life-changing opportunity to seek greener pastures abroad.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady, identified on her socials as @akosuah_coded, had her life transformed for the better, moving from street hawking in Ghana to walking in the street of a foreign land.

From the videos spotted on TikTok, @akosuah_coded used to sell sachet water in traffic before her destiny changed for the better.

Miss @akosuah_coded rolled old and new photos of herself, chronicling her hustling days on the streets selling pure water, and transitioning to her life overseas.

"God bless every first born," she wrote on the caption accompanying her video post on TikTok.

Netizens tap into her blessing

The young lady's incredible transformation inspired many on social media as netizens who came across her video tapped into her blessing. Some reactions to the video are compiled below:

Watch the video below.

