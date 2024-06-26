A Nigerian lady has called out Davido and his team over an incident that occurred at his wedding with Chioma

The lady was displeased that two ladies got turned away from the ceremony despite showing up at the event without invites

Netizens who saw her post disagreed with her and called her out in the comment section for making such remarks

A Nigerian lady is displeased with how two ladies were treated at musician Davido and his long-time girlfriend Chioma's wedding.

The duo commenced their wedding in Lagos on June 25, 2024. There were lovely scenes from the ceremony; however, a recently surfaced online video has caused a stir.

An identified lady and her friend turned up at Chivido uninvited Image credit: @instablognaija

Source: Twitter

The video captures two ladies standing outside the wedding premises stranded. They were denied entry because they had no invitation.

Many people who saw the video on social media called out the ladies for embarrassing themselves by attending Davido and Chioma's wedding without invites.

However, one lady mounted a strong defence for the duo, who have been tagged as slay queens.

The lady, identified as @Xandy Jay on X (formerly Twitter), stated that both deserved compensation.

"Davido has to compensate these two ladies. They're now on blogs just cos they came to support him. He should at least find them and give them maybe 1m each for their concern," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

See the post below:

Netizens blast Nigerian lady who called for compensation for slay queens at Chivido

Her comment, however, did not sit well with many netizens as they took to the comment section to call her out for making such remarks.

@Maggiewitdsauce wrote:

"Its funny how you people reason these things... someone did a wedding strictly on invitation..they went uninvited which is unacceptable but then Davido should compensate them for bad behaviour."

@King__Lekan wrote:

"Xandy, you are slowly becoming the woman version of Daniel Regha. Small money..ball out ."

@KamsyInRealLife

"Did you forget to use your med today ?"

@bishop_zaddy wrote:

"Can you give that person in need in your village 2K?"

@Chen_fu_lei wrote:

"I'm thinking maybe he should host another wedding and give them VIP invite just to make up abi what do you think?"

Chivido 2024: Two slay queens get bounced at musician's wedding: "Yawa"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that two ladies were shocked when they pulled up at Chivido 2024 without being invited.

The duo were embarrassed at the occasion as they were denied entry and were subsequently hooted at by onlookers.

Netizens who saw the post mocked the ladies and took to the comment section to express their views.

Source: YEN.com.gh