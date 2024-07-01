Ghanaian football star Ernest Nuamah has been spotted in town taking a selfie with a diehard fan

Ernest Nuamah is in Ghana for his off-season break after an impressive first campaign in the French Ligue 1

He has been spotted at several places across the country having fun with some of his teammates and friends

Black Stars attacking midfielder, Ernest Nuamah is enjoying a well-deserved summer break in Ghana after the 2023/20424 European football season came to an end.

Ernest Nuamah enjoyed a successful first season at Olympic Lyonnais in the French Ligue 1, helping his team finish 6th.

The Black Stars player, who joined Lyon from FC Nordsjaelland, scored three goals and provided two assists in the just ended-season.

Ernest is currently in Ghana refreshing for the upcoming season while touching base with friends, family and fans alike.

The Olympic Lyonnais player was recently spotted in the company of his former academy mates, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana chilling in town.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ernest has also been spotted with some of his diehard fans in Ghana.

While cruising in town, Ernest Nuamah made a quick stop to fraternise with a fan who pleaded for a selfie.

After the selfie was taken, the fan, who looked visibly excited, in the video, thanked his football icon for taking the time to fraternise with him.

Ernest was crucial for Ghana

Ernest Nuamah was crucial in Ghana's World Cup qualification matches against Mali and the Central Africa Republic (CAR).

In the game against the Les Aigles of Mali in Bamako, Ernest scored the equaliser for the Black Stars after the Malians took the lead in the first half before Jordan Ayew grabbed the winner in stoppage time to end the match 2-1 in favour of Ghana.

He also featured in the 4-3 home victory against the CAR at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, where he was born and bred.

