Ghanaian footballer Alidu Seidu is trending after visiting the barber salon for a new haircut.

This comes after Stade Rennais F.C. player went to the barbering salon in the company of a pretty white lady.

The adorable video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @adumanuel7, showed the adorable moment when the camera zoomed in on the pretty white lady who accompanied Alidu Seidu to the barbering salon.

The young man recording the video first shouted, "Matser's wife", a move that prompted the lady to smile momentarily.

The video then showed Alidu Seidu having his hair trimmed, and he paused to express delight at meeting the young men at the salon.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4800 and 80 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the video's comments section were left in awe, and many praised them for their humility.

yaw dwarkwaa replied:

She is fine and humble, good choice Alidu

bobbykmike stated:

Every footballer they marry Oyibo

Respect one another indicated:

This guy seriously you’re too much you’re down to anyone

4050milonia reacted

Eii Alidu, you no dey hear word Obroni?. Alina te ho ye den?

Black Arabian remarked:

Massa we want to go to America oo make sure we qualify for World Cup or e no go be better for u guys

MIEL reacted:

Pls tell him he shouldn’t propose to Ghanaians ladies

Jordan Ayew vibes with relatives

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew is also having fun in Ghana.

A video that has since gone viral on TikTok showed the adorable moment the 32-year-old was spotted in the front seat of a car being chauffeured around town.

The comments and praise singing impressed Jordan Ayew, who smiled and turned to the camera.

Source: YEN.com.gh