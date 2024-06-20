Ghana and Southampton attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana has visited his friends and family in his hometown

He was spotted in a video observing a football match at the Zongo LA Park in Techiman

Kamaldeen, who grew up in Techiman, exchanged pleasantries with some of the community members present at the football game

Black Stars of Ghana attacker, Kamaldeen Sulemana has visited his hometown in Techiman to touch base with his friends and family after featuring in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars broke camp after the two games to allow the players to return to their homes for a well-deserved rest and to prepare for the upcoming season.

Kamaldeen Sulemana interacting with his people Photo credit: Getty Images & @ghtoboyforget0/TikTok

Source: UGC

Most of the players have been spotted engaging in several personal activities and community service across the country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Kamaldeen Sulemana, who plays for newly promoted English Premier League side Southampton was spotted observing a football game at the Zongo LA Park in Techiman.

He was also captured exchanging pleasantries with some of the community members at the park to watch the football match.

The spectators who had come from near and far to watch the community football match were heard cheering Kamaldeen while he went around to greet them.

Kamaldeen started at Techiman

Kamaldeeen's talent was discovered and nurtured in Techiman before he was snapped later by the Right to Dream Academy in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

His career blossomed further while at the academy, resulting in a transfer to Danish Side FC Nordsjaelland in 2020.

However, after an impressive first season in the Danish Superliga, Kamaldeen was sold to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais in 2021, where he lasted two seasons before joining Southampton in February 2023.

Below is the video shared on TikTok by @ghtoboyforget0:

Kudus And Kamaldeen go shopping, flaunt expensive clothes and shoes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kudus and Kamaldeen, both graduates of Right To Dream Academy, were captured enjoying the time of their lives after the fallout at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

They visited expensive brands abroad such as Fendi, and Dior, as they bought expensive clothes, shoes and other accessories.

The video has sparked massive reactions online as many hail them for their impeccable performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh