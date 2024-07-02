Ghanaian Chef Ebenezer Smith has made history after the GWR certified him as the new cook-a-thon record holder

Chef Smith broke Alan Fisher's record by cooking at the confirmed period of 802 hours, 25 minutes and six seconds

Speaking at a press conference to officially announce his record, Chef Smith said his achievement was by dint of hard work

New Guinness World Record holder, Chef Ebenezer Smith has shared lights on what helped him to attain his latest success.

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, Chef Smith announced at a press conference that the Guinness World Record (GWR) has certified and confirmed him as the new cook-a-thon record holder.

Chef Smith and his GWR certificate Photo credit: @mx24gh/TikTok

Source: Twitter

This comes after several months of waiting with bated breath for a decision on his cooking marathon attempt, which spanned three months.

The three-month cook-a-thon attempt culminated in 820 hours of non-stop cooking, from February 1 to March 6, 2024, despite planning to cook for 1200 hours.

But the GWR, after careful assessment of his cooking video footage concluded that he cooked for 802 hours, 25 minutes and six seconds, thereby overtaking Alan Fisher, the Irish who dethroned Nigerian's Hilda Baci.

First Ghanaian cook-a-thon record holder

With this recognition, Chef Smith now becomes the first Ghanaian to achieve this feat albeit unsuccessful attempts by Chef Failatu and Abena Serwaa Kwartemaa.

Speaking at the press conference earlier today at the La Palm Beach Hotel to officially announce the news, Chef Smith said his success was by dint of hard work and determination.

"It has never been easy. Knowing very well that you need to sleep at the time that you aren't sleeping because you have focused your mind on something you want to achieve. Not only for yourself but for your beloved country. It has been a very difficult challenge, especially within the first and second week," he said.

Despite the obvious drain on his health, Chef Smith said the support from Ghanaians motivated him to push above his limit in his cook-a-thon attempt.

He further disclosed that he first applied for the cook-a-thon attempt in June 2023, but the GWR rejected his application, forcing him to reapply again in November 2023.

However, he said the GWR gave him the approval to attempt the record in January 2024, which he accomplished and has now become the new record holder.

Chef Smith displayed the certificate he received from the Guinness World Record to the gathering at the press conference.

Below is footage of Chef Smith's press conference shared on Facebook by GTV Ghana.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Chef Smith reacting to concerns about the rules of the cook-a-thon has gone viral.

He said that his team ensured that the rules surrounding the cook-a-thon were adhered to.

Many people who commented on the video were optimistic Chef Smith would emerge as the new record-holder.

Source: YEN.com.gh