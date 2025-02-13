Mohammed Kudus was stopped by police just moments after leaving West Ham’s training ground

The Ghanaian star was pulled over for using his mobile phone while driving his £100,000 Mercedes

Per reports, the incident resulted in a fine, penalty points on his license, and additional court costs

Mohammed Kudus was pulled over by police for using his mobile phone while driving his £100,000 Mercedes near West Ham’s training ground.

The 24-year-old was caught by a passing officer while handling his smartphone behind the wheel on April 30 last year.

Police pulled over Mohammed Kudus a short distance from the West Ham training ground. Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse.

The Ghana international explained that he had been setting up the Sat Nav function on his device at the time.

The Metropolitan Police initially offered a fixed penalty fine, but after Kudus failed to respond, a prosecution was brought against him.

According to the Evening Standard, Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court convicted the ex-Ajax star of using a handheld mobile phone while driving.

How much was Kudus fined?

The Black Stars playmaker was fined £220, received six penalty points on his license, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs along with an £88 victim surcharge.

The case was handled under the Single Justice Procedure, allowing Kudus to avoid appearing in an open court hearing.

Court records indicate he did not enter a plea when the case was sentenced in private.

PC James Palmer, who was patrolling on a marked police bike, testified that he spotted Kudus' vehicle at 1:22 pm on April 30, 2024, in Wood Lane, Romford, leading to the footballer being pulled over and charged.

What's next for Kudus and West Ham?

With a vital showdown against Brentford at London Stadium on Saturday, February 15, Kudus and his West Ham teammates will aim to build momentum and push up the table.

For the Black Stars playmaker, this match presents another opportunity to showcase his quality and contribute to the Hammers' resurgence.

As he works to regain his scoring form and make a decisive impact, the coming weeks could be crucial in reaffirming his role as a key figure in West Ham’s campaign.

