President of the National Paralympic Committee, Samson Deen, has dropped more details on the absconding of Paralympic athletes, as reported by the Norwegian embassy

He said in an interview that no member of the Ghana National Paralympic team has ever travelled to Norway under his outfit's authorisation

The President of Ghana's National Paralympic Committee has clarified matters regarding the absconding of Paralytic Athletes in Norway.

Speaking in an interview, Samson Deen noted that his outfit did not sanction any travels for members of Ghana's Paralytic team.

In essence, the team that has been reported missing in Norway did not belong to his outfit and was not authorised by him to represent Ghana at any Olympic Games.

According to him, the team found their way to Norway with forged documents.

"The Ghana Paralympic Team has not sent anybody, written a letter, or applied for a visa at the Norwegian embassy. We have not had any intention to participate in an event which is an Olympic in Norway."

"Upon our checks, we realized that the letter was written, they (former Secretary General for the Ghana Amputee Football Association and the founder of Ernestee foundation) forged my signature, and applied for a visa for people who are not athletes," he said.

Netizens divided over Samson Deen's comment

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to Samson Deen's comment. While some were disappointed in the team for forging documents, others were sceptical of Samson Deen's statement.

@Proph3tofDoom wrote:

"This guys lying I don't need anymore evidence."

@HenryDabrah wrote:

"How can you tell me this story?? Ghana."

@1GOODBoY4 wrote:

"Okay apakye seff jakpa."

@Labadi_Kunateh wrote:

"It’s there such competition going on ,if yes he is lying."

@MacbirthA wrote:

"He's pretending to know nothing."

