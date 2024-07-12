An Accra High Court has shared its update on Nana Appiah Mensah's case after a session on July 10

The court has dismissed his submission of no case and directed him to open his defence

The latest update has revived interest in the case as Ghanaians share their thoughts on the Menzgold saga

In December last year, the trial of Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of the now-defunct Menzgold, began.

The Attorney General filed 39 charges against the business mogul and showbiz investor, known as NAM1, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The charges, among many others, included selling gold without a license, inducement to invest, defrauding by pretences, and money laundering involving the sum of over GH₵340 million.

NAM1 to open defence

On July 11, the court presided over by Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaah said that the CEO of Brew Marketing Consult and the defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, decided whether Nana Appiah Mensah would walk free or be compelled to open his defence.

The court established that the accused sold gold to the public while its company was unknown to the Minerals Commission.

The court also established that it had a case to answer regarding his accusation of inducing the general public to invest funds of more than GH₵340 million.

Some Menzgold customers and victims of Nana Appiah Mensah's activities have already called for a swift prosecution of the Menzgold boss.

Ghanaians react to Nana Appiah Mensah's case

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the update on Nana Appiah Mensah's trial.

@Whoixkrum said:

So this guy really has guts to even talk to the media@quabena_god

@quabena_god commented:

Na touchlight ben ni Nam 1 ei

@Nana_Bamfi added:

We entertain a lot of rubbish in this country

Aggrieved customer claims NAM 1 threatened her with gun

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a witness in the trial of Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah says the businessman assaulted her.

The witness said she had gone with other aggrieved customers to demand their money from the CEO.

NAM1, his wife, and his sister have been accused of using Menzgold to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion.

