A video of Prophet Adom Stephen Adom Kyei Duah spraying money while on his podium at church has surfaced online

His followers cheerfully joined the religious leader to also spray cash on an individual some Ghanaians claimed was his wife

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Adom Kyei Duah and his thriving Philadelphia movement

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei, founder and general overseer of the Believers Worship Center, who recently commissioned his 25,000-capacity church auditorium, has sparked a frenzy online.

Adom Kyei Duah and his followers, popularly known as the Philadelphia movement, were recently spotted spraying money in church.

The religious leader sprayed GH₵100 and GH₵200 notes on his massive podium meant to elevate him in front of his mammoth gathering.

In the video, other members were also seen following in their leader's footsteps, spraying GH₵100 and GH₵200 notes on a woman believed to be the prophet's wife.

It is unclear what the occasion and reason for spraying the money were. However, the video has sparked mixed reactions online as Ghanaians raise concerns about Adom Kyei-Duah's lifestyle and the Philadelphia movement.

The controversial televangelist has grown a massive loyal following with superstars, including Kumawood star Lil Win, who recently received a questionable healing in church.

Ghanaians react to Adom Kyei Duah's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Adom Kyei Duah and his followers spraying money in church.

Daniel Addae Frimpong noted:

Is he not spraying on his own podium? They will Carry it back to him or?

James Miles said

Jesus no dey share bread and fish oo… I want to be one of his disciples, free money and free sobolo

Frimpong Manson Adakabre remarked:

Obinim in his peak did more than this .... he is now on tv saying all he said wasn’t true ... time will tell ..

Kobby Thompson quizzed:

So what happens to dose who dont have money in the church? Mmmmm

Adom Kyei Duah makes controversial statement about Jesus Christ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian pastor Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah caused outrage among Ghanaians after a video of him saying that his photos would replace those of Jesus Christ in the next 500 years.

The renowned pastor told his congregants during one of his sermons that he's been destined to replace Christ in the coming years.

