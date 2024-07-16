A young man has advised his fellow youth, who are on the streets struggling to make ends meet, to learn a skill

The young man said people with handiworks or skills have financial stability because their craft brings them money

He said there is much money in the informal sector, but many youths don't fancy getting their hands dirty to earn it

A self-employed young man has advised Ghanaian youth to embrace hard work by acquiring a skill.

The young man, who plies his trade in the construction sector, said craftsmanship offers more in terms of employment and earnings.

The young man excitedly shows off the money he earns from his work and has encouraged the youth to learn a skill. Photo credit: @40euros5/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted on @40euros5's TikTok page, the yet-to-be-identified young man said that more often than not those who complained of lack of employment opportunities usually have no handiwork or craft.

He said people with trade have more financial stability and freedom to decide their schedules than those in the formal sector.

Displaying some GH¢50 and GH¢100 notes to somewhat buttress his claims, the young man suggested that he never runs out of cash as his work fetches him more every day.

"Let me send a word to the young boys on the streets claiming there are no jobs when they call masons: you are nowhere to be found because you don't have the skill; when they call carpenters too, you are not part.

"In fact, every dirty work, you are not part yet you claim you are looking for a job, so now which job do you want to do?" he added.

"There is money in getting your hands dirty, but if you don't want to do any dirty work, then you keep earning GH¢400 and GH¢500 every month as salary."

Encouring man's message resonates with netizens

The young man's message seemed to resonate with many of the netizens who chanced on the video posted on TikTok, per the reactions sighted in the comments section.

@The_hairquarters said:

"Tell them again."

@Fokes GH also said:

"Tell them bro, let them know that job dey"

@Peter Ambawaale

"1000%."

@francissarpong725

"that's the fact."

Female painter and tiler commended online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a hardworking Ghanaian female painter and tiler is being commended online after she shared videos of herself painting and laying tiles.

Nana Konadu, as she is known, said the skill she learnt has given her financial stability. Netizens who saw her video trooped to the comments section to praise her and promised her work.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh