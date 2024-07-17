The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man who openly declared that he has had an affair with a minor

He stated in an interview that he had relations with a 14-year-old, a statement that did not sit well with Ghanaians

Netizens who saw the post about the arrest were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian man who sat on live radio and openly stated that he had had an affair with a minor has been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

In a video which surfaced online earlier this week, Nana Poku Piesie boldly asserted during a programme on Sompa FM that he'd had an affair with a 14-year-old before.

Although the show's host attempted to stop him from making the claim, he did not budge and insisted on making the remarks.

His comments generated massive public outrage, with many people condemning him and calling for his arrest.

The Ghana Police Service issued a statement on Tuesday, July 2024, announcing the man's arrest.

Netizens hail Ghana Police for the arrest

Ghanaians who saw the post of the arrest were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.

Many hailed the Ghana Police Service for their swift response on the matter.

@Alice Torpey wrote:

"Thank you Ghana police."

@Mawuena Zewu Glover wrote:

"Excellent work Ghana Police Service!"

@Victory Through Harmony wrote:

"This is the kinda Police system we prayed for. Dr. George Akufo Dampare, posterity will be so kind to you sir... This IGP will go down in history as one of the best performing IG's..."

@Yvonne Zumah wrote:

"Good job Ghana Police Service!!! This one is such an oaf!"

@Jerry Mensah wrote:

"Asem mpɛ nipa."

@Obed Kofi Lipool wrote:

"Great job, Ghana Police."

@Fanny Larbi wrote:

"Asem mp3 nipa...well done Ghana Police Service."

@Ophelia Mana Dogo wrote:

"The system is working."

@Saeed Abubakar Kunateh wrote:

"I wish all institutions will be swift and proactive like Ghana Police Service. Kudos."

