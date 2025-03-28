Ghanaian TikToker Opoku Bilson has cleared the air on his rumoured relationship with TikToker Diana Asamoah

During their first appearance on the Delay Show, Opoku denied being in a relationship, as Diana said in an interview

Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Ghanaian TikTok Star, Opoku Bilson, has come forward with an explanation on his rumoured romantic relationship with his colleague TikToker, Diana Asamoah.

In a video, he denied having an affair with the woman, who plays the role of a sugar mommy in their content.

Opoku clarified that any amorous relationship or public display of affection between the two is just for content creation and does not exist in real life.

During an appearance on the Delay Show, Opoku Bilson opened up about how they met, explaining that he met Diana through Dr Likee, also known as Akabenezer.

They have since been together, featuring in productions and creating their content. However, there is no amorous relationship between them in real life, Opoku said.

Diana Asamoah did not look happy when Opoku Bilson was making the comments. She wore a thick frown while she sat beside her rumoured boyfriend.

Watch the video below:

Diana Asamoah claims she's dating Opoku

Contrary to Opoku Bilson's claim, Diana Asamoah in an earlier interview claimed she was in a relationship with Opoku.

During the interview, the host of the show questioned if she saw anything wrong with dating someone way younger than her. She stated that age was just a number.

Ghanaians were expecting Opoku to clear the air on the matter but he remained silent until now.

Netizens react to Opoku Bilson's comment

Netizens who saw the video of Opoku Bilson speaking on his relationship with Diana Asamoah expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some laughed over the video, others were delighted that Opoku had finally cleared the air on their relationship. A section of netizens also expressed their interest in watching the full interview.

@nana_yozy wrote:

"Ebe as usual she talk or Cathedral."

@adepa_ewuraama wrote:

"As de3n? I can't wait for full episode."

@NanaOSSgh wrote:

"This interview we beg you do not edit it....let us watch everything. if part 1 to 30 koraa we go watch."

@TerkpeteyDugba1 wrote:

"Me sef I wanna date an older woman."

@mortfamgroup wrote:

"Aahhh what she say at the end."

@CKTRENDS65 wrote:

"Ghana we dey. Everything goes. So all along it was just content. I see."

@ghanansemtv247 wrote:

"But the Diana woman no she be fine o."

@kwamehighest wrote:

"Charley, these two on the Delay show de3 Killer oo."

@RICHPAGEZ wrote:

"When are you dropping it?"

@Kofiantwigh wrote:

"Boie3. 😂😂."

@owusu_bryt wrote:

"When are you going to interview."

@kwekusmoke_ wrote:

"We need to get to the end of the Agyekum story. And to know whether it’s a real story or a fictional story."

Diana Asamoah travels to France

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Ghanaian TikToker Diana Asamoah travelled abroad and shared videos of her trip on social media.

The videos showed her walking about in the streets with her luggage as she touched down in the foreign land.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some congratulated her while others asked what Opoku's fate would be after her departure.

