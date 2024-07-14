The Ghana Police Service has apprehended four persons who had threatened to harm anyone they encountered at night in a viral video

The Police say all four of the suspects would be taken through due process

It expressed its commitment to maintaining public order and safety and ensuring threats to the community are effectively addressed

The Ghana Police Service has arrested four individuals who had threatened to harm anyone they encountered at night in a viral video.

The suspects, Saana Isaac, Festus Agyei, Isaac Ampong alias Bullet and Emmanuel Buah alias Network, were arrested on Saturday, July 12, 2024.

The suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

A statement released by the police stated that all suspects would be taken through due process.

It also stressed its commitment to maintaining public order and safety and ensuring that any threats to the community are promptly and effectively addressed.

The police urged the general public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their communities to help prevent crime and enhance national security.

Two persons arrested for stealing rail tracks

Earlier, Ghana police arrested two people after a video of alleged stolen rail tracks and steel sleepers went viral on social media.

The rail tracks and steel sleepers belong to the state agency, the Ghana Railway Development Authority.

The viral video shows an unidentified man showing sections of the metallic tracks that pass through a thick forest that the alleged thieves had cut.

A voice-over in Twi seemed to warn authorities about the damage done to state property and inform them that the perpetrators would return to cut more metal.

However, shortly after the video went viral, police released a statement announcing that two suspects had been nabbed.

Police said Ibrahim John and Bashiru Ibrahim were arrested while carrying some rail tracks and steel sleepers to Ferro Frabrik Ltd., a company based in Tema in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Police said many metals used for trail tracks and steel sleepers were transported in three DAF trucks with registration numbers GN 8501 - 15, GT 4705 -15, and GT 6707 -15.

The tracks have since been impounded and parked at the National Police Training School while investigations continue.

Police arrest sprinter driver caught urinating on the street

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that police in Accra had arrested the driver of a yellow Sprinter bus with registration number GN3073-14, who was seen urinating on the street in a viral video.

The Managing Director of Citi FM, Samuel Atta Mensah, took the video near Tesano.

The driver was shortly taken into police custody at the Tesano Police Station.

