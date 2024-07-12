Ghanaian musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei has filed his nomination for the upcoming UG SRC election

Guru took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce the move, declaring his readiness for the election

Netizens who saw the post were divided as they expressed varied opinions in the comment section

Ghanaian musician Maradona Yeboah Adjei, known in showbiz as Guru, has filed his nomination for the upcoming University of Ghana SRC elections.

Guru took the bold step on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, with his Vice Presidential Candidate, Jeffery Adu-Yeboah.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Guru declared his readiness for the upcoming election and commitment to building an SRC for everyone.

Recall that Guru announced his decision to contest in the University of Ghana SRC elections in May this year.

Social media was abuzz with comments following the Ghanaian musician's announcement. While some people lauded it as a great move, others condemned it.

Regardless, Guru embarked on a vigorous campaign, inviting his colleagues in the entertainment industry to campaign for him. In the latest development, Guru has filed his nominations.

He thanked the entire student population for their support.

Netizens divided over Guru's SRC bid

Netizens who saw the post greeted the news with mixed reactions. While some hailed him for the move, others were displeased for showing appearing on an NPP platform.

@evanx_okodie wrote:

"You shouldn’t have mounted the NPP stage knowing very well that you varying for the SRC presidential position. Some of the students who like you are from the opposition party, and now they are not happy with u. If you lose you cost it."

@Mosesadidonkor wrote:

"Political Guru.akoae behunu MP di."

@ComfortOseiOwu1 wrote:

Afa papa #dear Onyame."

@Distefanodiaz7 wrote:

"It is coming home."

UG student reacts to Guru's SRC candidacy: "This is not GIMPA, we don't care about your fame"

A student at the University of Ghana, Harris, has sent a word of caution to rapper Guru against being under the illusion that he could hoodwink them with his celebrity status for their votes.

The student, identified as Harris, cautioned the rapper against counting on his fame in the forthcoming SRC elections.

This came after Guru declared his intentions to contest the presidency of the UG SRC. Some other students who chanced on Harris' video also shared their thoughts

