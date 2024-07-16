UPSA has lost one of its students barely a week after a KNUST student died in a bicycle accident

The young man, affectionately called Vhibes, is a Level 300 accounting student at the institution

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and took to the comment section to sympathise with the school

A UPSA student has sadly passed away. The sad incident happened barely a week after the KNUST lost one of its students to a bicycle accident.

The deceased is a Level 300 UPSA student pursuing accounting.

Taking to X to break the news, the institution stated that:

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our Level 300 Accounting student, Michael. Rest Well Vhibes."

The school did not disclose the cause of his death or when he passed away.

Michael's demise leaves many heartbroken

The news of Michael's demise has left many heartbroken. Although his family has not commented publicly, online sympathisers took to the comment section to extend their heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire UPSA.

@Xstarr_kente wrote:

"Aw."

@Halfwaythere61 wrote:

"Rest Easy Michael Prempeh legends never die, till we meet again."

@Geejo557123 wrote:

"Why is it always the handsome ones?"

@Syl_Sarkcess wrote:

"What’s going on. May his soul rest in peace."

@samuel_dandzo wrote:

"Rest on brother."

@AjoshuaOfficial wrote:

"Rest well brother."

@quami_ib wrote:

"Ei what's happening koraaa. RIP"

@_MisterKizito wrote:

"Yesterday and today? Wow! This is crazy!"

@Mankind_Fritz wrote:

"Rest in Power Michael."

@kobbi_van wrote:

"Another upsa student?"

KNUST student dies in bicycle crash

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that KNUST confirmed the death of one of its students, Adzo Ahadzie, a sixth-year Master of Architecture student.

According to the institution, the sad incident occurred on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in the evening while the lady was riding a bicycle.

Netizens who saw the post were left heartbroken and took to the comment section to share their views.

