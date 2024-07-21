A video of Ghanaian Prophet Kofi Oduro on a visit to America has sparked laughter on social media

The video shows Prophet Oduro walking in the streets of America, greeting citizens with a suddenly acquired foreign accent

Ghanaian televangelist Prophet Kofi Oduro has sparked an uproar of laughter on social media after a video of him in America surfaced online.

Prophet Oduro is in the US to minister the word of God to US citizens and non-citizens. Upon arrival, he recorded a video of himself announcing his presence.

Prophet Oduro is in America and has sparked laughter with his hilarious foreign accent Image source: Prophet Kofi Oduro, HeadlessYouTube

In the video, he spoke with a hilarious foreign accent, which he suddenly acquired and got many people laughing.

Prophet Oduro's preachings go viral

Prophet Kofi Oduro became an internet sensation after videos of his preaching surfaced on social media. The preacher is admired for the confidence and hard humour he attaches to his teachings.

Video of Prophet Oduro in America spark's laughter

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, had garnered over 215,000 views with over 5,000 likes and 161 comments as of the time of filing this report. Netizens who thronged the comment section could not conceal their laughter.

@KwabenaGyam_ wrote:

"Im gonna go just to hear him shout “gyimiiii”

@miki_djan wrote:

"He already had it…"

@Ishuzeimah wrote:

"This man."

@bondzii

"Smh."

@_tafafa wrote:

"He had stayed abroad for some time before coming to Ghana."

@Borks90 wrote:

·"This be how he dey talk already mmom."

Prophet Oduro comments on Dutch Passport debate

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Prophet Kofi Oduro expressing his views on the Dutch passport versus PhD debate has popped up online.

In an online video, the renowned man of God heavily descended on Ghanaian national-turned-Dutch citizen Mr Happiness over his negative comments about obtaining a PhD from a Ghanaian University.

The renowned man of God criticised Mr Happiness for condemning PhD holders due to his Dutch passport. Netizens who saw the post were divided, as they expressed mixed reactions to Prophet Oduro's comments.

