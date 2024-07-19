A video of Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya in a private jet has surfaced on social media, sparking joy

Wode Maya made his first flight in a private jet courtesy of an invite from Ghanaian business mogul McDan

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian YouTube sensation Wode Maya has embarked on his first trip in a private jet, courtesy of renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur Daniel McKorley.

In a video circulating online, both were seen engaging in a conversation.

McDan invited the renowned YouTuber to his private jet terminal and decided to take him on a tour in one of his luxurious private jets.

Wode Maya, known for his travel blogs and insightful documentaries about Africa, was delighted to embark on the trip.

He had a fantastic time interacting with the pilots and the cabin crew. Subsequently, he interviewed McDan, who shared insights about his life and journey to success.

Netizens react to Wode Maya's private jet trip

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views. Many hailed McDan for allowing Wode Maya to journey in a private jet.

@ange wrote:

"This man is richer than dangot_"

@The Trinity wrote:

"I wish Mcdan will join Cheddar as his vice president."

@NdcNpp_AlanMustGo wrote:

"Mcdan,I learnt you also wanted to buy one of the state properties."

@Nuumo Ayala Wulomo ll wrote:

"My dream is to meet you Mcdan, you're a blessing to the Nation."

@Imfarhans wrote:

"So where medikal ein jet dey."

@bluebird wrote:

"God bless you McDan. God will prosper me to own a private Jet one day Amen."

@MAWULI wrote:

"Van vicker as a copilot??? He wants to kill mcdan??"

@selfminded wrote:

"I will never be poor."

Wode Maya spotted mining salt in video

YEN.com.gh also reported a video of Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya engaging in salt mining after announcing he quit YouTube.

In the video making rounds online, the renowned vlogger was captured shovelling some salt into a wheelbarrow.

Wode Maya emphatically stated in the video that he's now into salt mining after stating that he had called it quts with vlogging.

