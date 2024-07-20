Ghanaian gospel musician has opened up about some of the challenges he faced when he rose to fame

The Yesu Do hitmaker added that some of his colleagues became jealous that he was getting all the attention from the media and the general public

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on YouTube

Award-winning musician Noble Nketsiah shared a near-death experience some years ago in Obuasi during his prime era.

In an interview with Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku Talk Show, the gospel singer explained that he was a headliner for a gospel event in Obuasi.

Noble Nketsiah looks dapper in elegant clothing. Photo credit: @noblenketsiah_official.

Source: Instagram

Narrating his story, Noble Nketsiah added that he went to his hotel room to take his bath. While in the bathroom, he heard loud noises in the hallway and rushed to the scene.

The security personnel told him that a mentally ill person just entered the hotel and threw food away that was meant for him. He concluded that it was then discovered that someone had poisoned his food.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Noble Nketsiah's trending interview on YouTube

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@rachealfransua7732

Awwwnnn one of my favourite gospel artists I love his music so much

@hannahowusu-ansah2491

I love all your songs Noble

@deryjuliet2880 stated:

I think Esther, Noble and Maurice should do a song together.

@kofirabbisam stated:

Hey Winneba people we are here

@lucycobbinah7666 stated:

U are not ungrateful God bless you for remembering those they brought you up, my favourite " ️

@user-to2ou2ye8c stated:

"Inspirational, I will not give up, oohh I miss Noble so much, his music is so powerful"

@papakwesiedward6112 stated:

"Hope comes when you aren't expecting it. You reading this, your traveling door has been opened already."

@girckk stated:

Honestly Emmy is looking nicely gorgeous In her yellow outfit

@ernestagyei8571 stated:

one of my favourite old musician. my fav is masei me mmre

@DestinyShaperswithSheilaNoye stated:

"What a destiny encounter! My faith is really refreshed. God bless you for sharing"

Noble Nketsiah and his wife rock white outfits

Noble Nketsiah and his beautiful wife have won over the internet with their white ensembles.

Check out the photos below:

Emelia Brobbey Slays In A Gold Outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey, who showed off her curves in a two-piece dress.

The Okukuseku Talk Show host accessorized her ensemble with a high-end designer purse and shoes.

Social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's hairdo, which brides can emulate for their photo shoot.

Source: YEN.com.gh