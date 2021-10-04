The bride whose husband ignored her at their wedding reception to dance with his ex-girlfriend has spoken in a new video

She says those who are angry and have criticised her husband for his action are only suffering for nothing

Many people have reacted to the video and said they pitied her and the marriage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of a groom snubbing his bride to go dance provocatively with his ex-girlfriend at their wedding reception has been trending on social media.

In the video, the groom is seen quickly getting up from beside his wife at the wedding reception and pulling his ex-girlfriend who had been dancing toward where they seated.

Without any respect to his wife, he pulled the ex-girlfriend to his bosom and they started dancing while he focused on her backside.

A collage of the dissappointed bride and the husband dancing with the ex-girlfriend at the wedding reception. Photo credit: tellitmom/Instagram

Source: Instagram

They danced and enjoyed themselves while friends cheered them on. All this while, the bride was feeling uneasy, and finally, she got up to leave the reception.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Just a day after the wedding, she has recorded a new video to tell Ghanaians to mind their own business.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, the lady is seen in the company of her husband as they walked together.

She laughed hysterically and said “Mona Mobl3”, meaning that those who find something wrong with what her husband did are the ones suffering, not her or the husband.

The lady added that the two of them are happy, therefore, whoever takes what happened at the reception to heart is the one suffering.

Reaction

The lady's reaction has sparked massive reactions with many people criticising her.

See some of the comments:

Mharmy Airkwiyarh: "Ur husband is so blessed...cos u have jux endorsed his cheating career ....u should have remained in ur seat for him to continue grinding dat nyansh...y did u hurriedly get up....s3 na wosuro"

Mharmy Airkwiyarh: "Edey pain u mazam....y didn't u remain in ur seat wen he was grinding the nyansh.... outside gentility, home cry...."

Akweley Suma Duwor: "The word “LOVE” erh, it will humble you and make you behave as if you have no brains left in your head.... it’s not her fault , lets pardon her,the love has blindfolded her and cannot see and reason better.. God I pray you protect this marriage and may it be fruitful in the name of Jesus. Amen.."

Roseline Lodonu: "I knew she was going to do this, these are some of the little little things we ignore and in the end if it backfires then we start looking for solace. I wish her well though"

Nhyiraba Maa Oger Abayateye: "You’re happy with the kind of disrespect he gave you and your family"

Maame Yaa Frimponmaa: "Laugh in your video, go cry at night. Who cares that you married a disrespectful man? You are yet to feel his full force of disrespect. Laugh whiles you can."

Bigails Adjeiwaah Obaapapabi: "My dear look. There are certain occasions and instances that certain things can never be done no matter what. Marriage is a sacred institution and must be respected. After all you were disrespected, if your mum is dead and you insist she is sleeping. 3s3 woara. Gyimie saa, na aware3 na gu."

Sarfoa wins GMB 2021

Meanwhile, in other news, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, representing the Ashanti Region, has been crowned the winner of the 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful show.

She beat 15 other contestants to win the enviable prize at the grand finale of the show held at the National Theatre on October 3, 2021.

Source: Yen