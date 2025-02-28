A Ghanaian man named Daniel Tuffour has been arrested in connection with KNUST student Joana D. Yabani's passing

The suspect, also a student of KNUST, was arrested on Thursday, February 27, 2025, and was a hostel mate of the deceased

Yabani, a fourth-year student Biological Science student, was found lying unresponsive on campus earlier this week

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person in connection with the passing of Joana Deladem Yabani, a student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

A statement released by the police on the evening of Thursday, February 27, 2025, indicated that the suspect, Daniel Tuffuor, had been arrested as investigations into Yabani's death continue.

The police arrest Daniel Tuffour in connection with the death of Joana Yabani on the KNUST campus. Photo source: Voice of KNUST, Ghana Police Service

KNUST announces Joana Yabane's passing

Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student, was reportedly found lifeless on campus on the morning of Thursday, February 27. 2025.

Announcing the sad development in a statement, the university called on students to remain calm, adding that investigations were officially underway to ascertain the cause of the student's death.

"A comprehensive investigation is underway in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), KNUST Internal Security and the University Health Services to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. The University Management is fully committed to ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to ascertain the facts."

Police update on KNUST student Yabani's passing

Hours after KNUST announced Yabani's passing, the police opened investigations and swiftly arrested Tuffour.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested after a crime scene investigation and he is currently being interrogated.

The police confirmed that Yabane was found unresponsive behind the university's Central Laboratory and was pronounced dead after being rushed to the KNUST hospital.

The police indicated that an examination of the deceased's body showed marks of violence.

"The Inspector General of Police has personally engaged the deceased's family to commiserate with them and to assure them that justice will be done," the statement said.

The police statement on Yabane's passing was shared on Facebook:

Daniel Tuffour and Yabani were alleged lovers

While the police did not disclose much about Tuffour, a charter on social media suggested he was also a student of KNUST and was allegedly in a love relationship with the deceased.

An update by KNUST confirmed that the suspect was a student who resided in the same hostel as the deceased. According to the update, Tuffour was captured on CCTV and was arrested with the same clothes he wore during the incident.

See the KNUST update below:

Reactions to arrest in Joana Yabani's case

The announcement by the police and the arrest of the suspect has triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

Ismail Ibñ Issah said:

"One of today’s most heartrending tragedies. I can only hope that the Ghana Police Service upholds justice, ensuring that all those responsible for this unfortunate incident are held accountable. For in a just society, impunity must never be allowed to thrive."

Glad Oslo said:

"I personally think police should stop posting images of suspects with or without "covering". Lots of people are ignorant & always declare suspects as guilty."

Alan Shearer said:

"Ghana Police Service we are grateful 🙏🏾 but after investigations and he's found to be the killer He shouldn't be allowed to waste space in our prisons. Just throw a party for him in the grave yard simple. If I one day become the president of this country unless you don't kill someone, tooth for tooth live by the sword die by the sword. I won't waste time signing death warrants. The unnecessary Killings in Ghana is becoming too much."

Nii Kpakpo Addo said:

"I don't blame him. I blame our president that scrapping off the sentence to death law. If this should be in the Arab world like he join the girl long time ago. Sia boy.😏."

KNUST student Joana D. Yabani was found lifeless on campus on Thursday. Photo source: Facebook/Voice Of KNUST

Old Achimotans to honour Joana Yabani's memory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Old Achimotan Association (OAA) had expressed sadness over the demise of Joana Yabani, one of its alumni.

The association announced plans to hold a vigil. Ghanaians who took to the post's comments section sent condolence messages to the student's family.

