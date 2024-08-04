A video of a young Ghanaian man giving himself a treat in his mother's provision shop has gone viral

The young man could be seen in a video munching on biscuits and taking fizzy drinks after the shop was left in his care

Netizens who saw the video laughed over it, while others criticised him for consuming all his mum's profits

A Ghanaian man has sparked mixed reactions on social media after a video of him consuming provisions in his mum's shop surfaced online.

The young man in the video indicated that his mother had left the shop in his care while she attended to other important things.

A young man is consuming drinks and biscuits from his mother's provision shop. Image source: Highest_kulkids

Source: TikTok

In her absence, he danced excitedly while filming the items in the shop. He grabbed bottles of drinks, and biscuits and consumed all instantly.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

The video of the young man enjoying in his mother's shop has drawn various reactions from netizens who took to the comment section to express their views.

@Ruthyyyyyy wrote:

"Gu store no wae."

@scillar wrote:

"Deep down a wan try this challenge but my mom sells pepper."

@Lina wrote:

"This is how my siblings and I started oo hmm now the rest is history."

@Bizmak idan wrote:

"Bro you ddnt touch the pad."

@Yaa sikapa mingle wrote:

"3nde3 happy birthday ooooo."

@Stancy wrote:

"Mistakenly ampa."

@Armaa Browny wrote:

"On my way to the store to buy biscuits, that biscuit u are eating I don’t know the name so I will show it to her maybe she will see."

@Prettiest Prøblem wrote:

"Me den your mom dey car inside."

@Enam Akosua wrote:

"Mummy see oo. 3ka ba."

@PRÉTŤY LOĨSY wrote:

"Can I be your friend."

Lady consumes snacks in mum's shop

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady has shared a video showcasing all the snacks and food she ate from her mother's shop after spending a day there.

The lady revealed in the video that her mother asked her to stay at the shop since she was back from school.

Some netizens who watched the video criticised her heavily for consuming almost everything her mother sold, including rice and drinks.

Source: YEN.com.gh