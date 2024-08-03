A video of a Ghanaian woman dancing excitedly with her husband has surfaced on social media

The young woman was extremely excited due to the remarkable achievements made within a year

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to congratulate her for the achievement

A Ghanaian woman, Gloria Oppong Nuamah, has become an internet sensation after flaunting her remarkable achievements within a year in a video.

According to the lady, her life has been a blessing in the last twelve months since she married, gave birth to her first child, and graduated from the university.

Gloria and her husband are dancing to celebrate a year of achieving three milestones: marriage, childbirth and graduation. Image source: @organa 1

A video shared on social media shows the lady dancing excitedly with her husband as she graduated from GIMPA.

Gloria Oppong Nuamah has had an amazing year, achieving these milestones. Although her journey was fraught with many challenges, it was a success due to the immense support of her adorable husband.

Celebrating her latest achievement of graduating from university, she was seen in a video dancing excitedly with her husband to King Paluta's hit song, Makoma.

Congratulations pour in for the couple

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the remarkable achievements. They took to the comment section to express their views.

Ghanaian lady graduates from Oxford University

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who recently graduated from Oxford University in the UK shared her story to inspire people.

In a video, Ewuradjoa Sharon, as she is known on her TikTok page, took her followers on the journey to acquiring her master's degree.

Many people who followed her page's story were inspired and motivated.

