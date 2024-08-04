A video of a Ghanaian lady desperately searching for love on social media has sparked controversy online

The lady passioanately appealed for a man to love her, promising a weekly stipend of GH¢300, among other benefits

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as they took to the comment section to share their views

A pretty Ghanaian lady has commenced a search for love on social media, passionately appealing to any man who is interested in her to contact her.

In a video circulating online, the lady expressed her desire to date a man younger than her, promising to take good her of him.

A Ghanaian lady is expressing her desire to get a boyfriend. Image source: withAlvin

Source: Twitter

She promised to offer the lucky man who would reach out to mingle with her a weekly allowance of GH¢300, buy a playstation game kit for him, brand new sneakers, among other benefits.

The Ghanaian lady who seemed very passionate about her appeal dropped her contact details in the video, with the hope that the right candidate would reach out.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to lady's request

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the video. While some found her request funny, others found it bizzare. Many young men who thronged tihe comment section expressed interest in her.

@ProsperByk wrote:

"A lady like this."

@1GOODBoY4 wrote:

"Please dm n let see what I can do."

@blaqlegend_gh wrote:

"Send her number in my dm Alvin."

@kingsonsam wrote:

"Oya send her my way."

@dartey_sam42800

"The lord don take me."

@REDHOOD_1111 wrote:

"Can she pay me 3,000 cedis monthly allowance??"

39-year-old lady cries out for a husband

In a earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a Nigerian lady crying out on social media for a man to marry her has caused a stir on X (formerly Twitter).

The lady, who said she was tired of being single, promised to give the man who would come forward money to pay her bride price and also sponsor the wedding.

Her cry-for-help video drew reactions from netizens, with some saying she was paying back for all the men she mistreated and rejected in the past.

Source: YEN.com.gh