A Ghanaian grandmother has become a viral sensation on TikTok after a video of her enjoying a meal at McDonald's overseas was shared by one of her family members. The elderly woman, dressed in a traditional Ghanaian outfit, was seen happily eating fries and chicken.

Her family member recorded the moment and posted it on TikTok, where it warmed the hearts of many netizens. The video showed the grandmother's happy expression as she enjoyed the meal.

The video attained thousands of views and likes, with many Ghanaians expressing their elation at seeing the grandmother in a happy mood. Many folks were motivated by the video and hoped to make a similar gesture for their mothers.

Adorable Granny warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Millicent Asare said:

"Why am I soo claim and happily watching this 🙏🙏 I take this grace for my mom"

Siliconson wrote:

"I love to watch these kind of videos ❤️❤️my mom & grandma whereever you are, just prepare!"

adeipena14566 commented:

"Father Lord I want to do this to my mum Obaa yaa it will soon happened ohk 😭😭😭😭😭😭 so help me Lord 🙏🙏🙏"

A1 Mami wrote:

"My mom will experience this in Jesus name Amen 🙏 🙌"

adeipena14566 said:

"Father Lord I want to do this to my mum Obaa yaa it will soon happened ohk so help me Lord "

monicaosaa wrote:

"Aww oh lord have mercy on me cos some of us have only you in our life’s without you Lord am nobody so help me lord Amen and amen amen"

