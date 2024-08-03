Nana Ama McBrown has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Maxwell Mensah, on his birthday and penned a beautiful message

Alongside the message, the actress shared a series of photos of Maxwell holding their daughter, Baby Maxin

In the comments section of the post, followers and fans of the actress thronged in and dropped their birthday wishes, wishing Maxwell the best

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, on August 3, 2024, turned to Instagram to celebrate her husband, Maxwell Mensah, on his birthday. McBrown shared a heartfelt message alongside a series of photos.

Nana Ama McBrown celebrates her husband Maxwell Mensah on his birthday. Photo source: iamamamcbrown

In her message, McBrown expressed her love and admiration for Maxwell. She wished him a long life, good health, and prosperity. MMcBrown'spost quickly gained attention, with many followers and fans joining in to wish Maxwell a happy birthday. In her post, she wrote:

"Mawu HappyBirthdaytoU 🙏🏻 Mr Mensah. @maxmmens. I have told you many times that you are going to be more blessed. You will live long, you will be in good health and you will be rich. I wish you the best that you wish for. Enjoy your special day 💙"

Fans and followers of the actress thronged in to wish Maxwell a happy birthday in the comments section of the post. They expressed their admiration for the family, sending warm messages and blessings.

Ghanaians wish Maxwell a happy birthday

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

eben_arthur wrote:

"Happy birthday bra. Be good to our queen. Hod bless you "

iamcarllie commented:

"Happy birthday to the father of the blessed Maxine 😍😍😍 "

evasanddrinks wrote:

"The man through whom God blessed our Empress with their princess. Happy birthday Mr Mensah. May u be blessed in all things "

nanajaroniak said:

"Both have something in common the fact that you came on 8th month into this world"

