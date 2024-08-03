Stonebwoy's little daughter, Jidula Satekla, reminisced over her dad's eventful graduation day in a beautiful voice-over

Speaking over a compilation video, the little girl recollected the fun behind-the-scenes moments that happened on her father's big day

Many social media users found the video cute and were in awe of how eloquent the little girl was, dropping heartwarming comments, praising her

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy's recent graduation from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) was a proud moment not only for the dancehall artist but also for his family. The event, held in Accra on Friday, July 26, 2024, saw Stonebwoy rocking a graduation gown and cap, celebrating his academic achievement with friends, family, and fans.

Stonebwoy's daughter Jidula celebrates his graduation.

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's young daughter, Jidula Satekla, made a beautiful voice-over a week after the event, recollecting her dad's eventful graduation day. Speaking over a compilation video, the little girl narrated what happened during memorable behind-the-scenes moments.

Jidula's voice-over won the hearts of many social media users, who were quick to express their admiration. Many netizens were in awe of how confidently she spoke and praised her eloquence.

Stonebwoy's daughter warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kooba_anderson said:

Yesu! I thought we were done… 😢😍Thumbs up 👏This was too beautiful to watch

coco_eddie7 comments:

You are really something else CJ 😍 wow am so proud of this voiceover 🙌 good job baby girl

hairbies reacted:

Babygirl speaks so well 💕💕💕 congratulations daddy ❤️❤️

blac_gerll said:

It’s not funy anymore the lil girl speaks English fluently than me herrrrrh wiase

myhighestlyf commented:

Imagine you see ur dad this way ,definitely, you will also try to do same😍🔥

Stonebwoy in class, old video surfaces

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Videos of the dancehall artist have surfaced on social media, as many folks wondered how school fit into his schedule.

One of the videos shared by Zionfelix on Instagram showed Stonebwoy in class actively participating in activities.

