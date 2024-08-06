A video of a policeman showing kindness to Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea has surfaced on social media

The officer, who was at his post, was seen having a friendly engagement with Nana Tea and another person in the car

Netizens who saw the post were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views on the police officer

A Ghanaian police officer has warmed the hearts of netizens after he showed kindness to Nana Tea, a Ghanaian social media influencer.

Nana Tea and another influencer, Abena Maggie, encountered the officer while he was at his post and engaged in a friendly conversation with him.

During the conversation, Abena Maggie, backed by Nana Tea, asked the policeman for money to buy gobɛ, a Ghanaian staple food consisting of boiled beans, and he generously offered them money.

The officer, said to be Felix Baidoo, pulled a GH¢5.00 note from his pocket and offered it to Abena Maggie. Delighted by the gesture, the duo thanked him for the money.

Netizens divided over police officer's gesture

Netizens who saw the video greeted the gesture with mixed reactions. Some hailed the police officer, while others said it was just for clout.

@Nyametease Papa wrote:

"Woow that's my Student. Felix Baidoo. such a good guy."

@iverson444 wrote:

"Those cars coming are in trouble."

@Maamejulie wrote:

"First in history."

@Alt.Dr.Abrafi wrote:

"Abenaa daughter, you are beautiful."

@supa wrote:

"Just for the camera."

@Obibini Kofi Tetteh I wrote:

"It's because of Tea. Anka ordinary person aa, u go hear" Massa park well"

@Glorious Thescy wrote:

"God richly bless you dear for letting the world know the untold truth.. Most personnel cater for less privileged people low key without broadcasting it.This is service to God."

@Godsent wrote:

"The police man if handsome."

@Officer_Capricorn wrote:

"Me de3, Police is Our Friend ooo."

Nana Tea rescues Nigerian man

YEN.com.gh also reported that popular Ghanaian influencer Nana Tea rescued a young Nigerian based in Ghana from drug addiction.

The young man, Francis Vincent Olowu, who is married to a Ghanaian, has been battling the addiction for many years without success.

However, thanks to the benevolence of Nana Tea and his partners, Francis has completed his rehabilitation and is now fully recovered.

