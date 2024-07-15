A young Ghanaian lady has been showered with gifts by Ghanaian Facebook users after a story of how she struggles to cater for herself was highlighted by popular social media influencer, Nana Tea

According to the story, Madam Agnes is a teacher trainee student at the Wesley College of Education who sells nkate cake to fend for herself in school

Her story touched many hearts on social media, who gave out money and gifts to support her education

Followers of popular social media influencer, Nana Tea, have shown a young Ghanaian hawker love.

The young lady named Madam Agnes was showered with gifts and money after Nana Tea shared her inspiring story on his Facebook page.

Nana Tea has given an update on Madam Agnes after he shared her story on social media.

According to the story shared by Nana Tea, Madam Agnes, who is a student at the Wesley College of Education, sells nkate (groundnut) cake at Tech Junction in Kumasi to cater for her tertiary education.

After the social media influencer posted the story on his page, many of his followers who lived in Kumasi thronged the Tech Junction to patronise her small business.

Madama Agnes, overly grateful for the love shown her, also gave GH¢100 to Nana Tea to be given to any member of his followers as her appreciation.

This act of appreciation by the young lady further touched Nana Tea's followers, resulting in more gifts and money being donated to support her education.

One of Nana Tea's followers reportedly donated an amount of GH¢5,000 to support Agnes' education at the teacher training school.

A female follower also gave out GH¢500 to Agnes, who according to Nana Tea, once worked as a trotro mate (bus conductor) to fend for herself.

One of Agnes' biggest dreams is to travel to Accra, the capital of Ghana.

To make this dream a reality for her, AWA Airlines has offered to fly her to Accra for the first time in her life.

Other followers of Nana Tea's Facebook page also offered to design a new logo for her nkate business.

More people promised to patronise her nkate cake

Many more followers of the social media influencer's page have promised to patronise her business.

@Amankwaah-Appau Seth said:

"Tell her because of her, i will alight at Tech from Accra to buy from her. God bless her hustle."

@Joycelyn Afia Aboagyewaa also said:

"I'm going there tomorrow God willing tomorrow morning to buy some. God bless Madam Agnes, I'm really."

@Nana Kwesi commented:

"Going to Visit a friend this weekend (Friday in Kumasi), bro am passing by to get me some n’katecake."

