A lady received her US immigration visa and took to TikTok to share the news in a compilation video of her journey from Ghana

Replying to enquiries from excited netizens, the lady shared that it took her two years to get an interview date and waited 14 months for her biometrics to be approved

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians congratulated her and prayed that they would get similar opportunities

Akosua Tuffuor Irene, a popular Ghanaian TikToker, has shared a touching video documenting her journey from Ghana to the United States after receiving her immigration visa.

The video, which detailed her journey, has captured the attention and admiration of many social media users.

The young lady shared that it took two years to secure an interview date. She also had to wait 14 months for the approval of her biometrics, completing the visa process. The initial parts of her video showed her preparing to leave Ghana, while the later parts showed her in the land of the free.

The response from the TikTok users was positive. Many Ghanaians flocked to the comments section to extend their congratulations and express their support. Numerous individuals, who are also trying to secure their immigration visas or praying that they receive their visa approvals, expressed hope in seeing their dreams become reality.

Ghanaian lady's immigration journey inspires many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

🌸Naa said:

"Congratulations dear..🎊 very soon I'm also gonna use this sound"

001❤commented:

"Congratulations 🎊🍾 I’ve saved this sound almost three years now but I trust God 🥺".

Obaa Yaa wrote:

"Another day me smiling like mumu for someone I dnt even know. Congratulations, I double tap oh 🙏🙏🙏"

