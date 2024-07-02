A lady on TikTok, in a video, showed the timeline of her immigration from Ghana to abroad, giving credit to Alpha Hour, an online prayer meeting

The video detailed her preparations for leaving Ghana, and the joy of getting a visa to relocate overseas brought her

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians and other Alpha Hour members, who shared their own testimonies, congratulated her

A Ghanaian woman known as Kewtnurse on TikTok shared her journey from Ghana to abroad, attributing her success to Alpha Hour, an online prayer meeting.

Her video went viral, showing details of her immigration timeline and the joy she experienced upon receiving her visa.

Ghanaian nurse flaunting visa and house. Photo Source: kewtnurse

Source: TikTok

In the video, she shared her preparations to leave Ghana, which included gathering documents, attending visa interviews, buying food items and packing her belongings. The video also captured the young lady showing off her passport and her arrival overseas. She also showed a property she was building in Ghana.

The comments section of Kewtnurse’s video was filled with congratulatory messages from fellow Ghanaians and Alpha Hour members, popularly known as Alpharians. They celebrated her achievement and shared their own stories of success. Other folks hoped for their immigration prayers to be answered as well.

Ghanaian lady who relocated abroad sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Val said:

Eiii big girl you have your project. God bless me

Bunny(My_Parents _Pride commented:

I will also leave Ghana soon for so long. But with my destined husband this year in Jesus Mighty Name Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen

Chipo@EJ wrote:

5 days more going to work and funeral. Not me. After appointment I will be in the house till I travel

Abena Complicated reacted:

Herr whenever I see someone talk about Alpha hour then i laugh loud every day with God everyday in victory ampa

Granny travels abroad

In another story, a Ghanaian granny who has lived in Ghana all her life relocated to the US to join her children.

Speaking to the SVTV Africa channel about her experience abroad, the old woman said she likes it there and will never return to Ghana.

Her interview attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they shared their views in the comments section.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh