A video of a Ghanaian man's reaction after he got promoted at work has triggered responses on social media

The man opened up on the measures he adopted to convince his employers that he was fit for the leadership position

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the man's new position

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for a Ghanaian man in the UK who was promoted to Warehouse Manager at his workplace.

The viral video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @timoo_muzic, showed a young man being praised by his friends as he arrived at work.

Ghanaian man in the UK celebrates after becoming a Warehouse house manager in the UK.

Dressed in his working gear, the young man said his attitude at work was a significant factor in landing his leadership role at the Warehouse.

He disclosed that one thing that made him unique for the position was that he walked briskly to work.

"I noticed that when you walk quickly, these people like it."They have a certain mindset about people who walk and believe that they take the job very seriously".

Ghanaians react to man's new role

Social media users who commented on the video shared their opinions on how the man got the job.

Tracey commented:

"Boss i wan work in your warehouse."

akuadelma indicated:

"I'll try this walk in my school make them give me principal."

Docfred replied:

"Please I want to work at your warehouse kindly help me."

Abena gold reacted:

"Yes is true paa, my madam gave me her keys to our shop whiles my seniors were there , l don't delay anytime she send me."

