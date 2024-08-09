A young Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after she gained employment as a midwife

In a video, she opened up on the processes she underwent to become a midwife in the UK

Many people who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the lady

A Ghanaian woman was filled with joy after she successfully landed a job as a midwife in the UK.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young Ghanaian midwife Rancy, who was smiling, was being congratulated by a friend after being employed.

Opening up on her journey, the midwife said the process of travelling from Ghana to practice in the UK was not easy as it comes with challenges.

She also touched on how her hunt for a job as a midwife came with its challenges, as she had to apply to several job portals before finally landing one.

She cheerfully pledged to speak again and share the difference between working as a midwife in Ghana and the UK.

At the time of writing the report, the inspiring video had raked in over 300 likes and 13 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the midwife

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section congratulated the young lady on her breakthrough in the job hunt.

nanaefya6908 stated:

"Sis thank you for your updates.pls I have some personal questions I want to ask you."

Alimatu Sadia replied:

"Pls can I get some list of the job site."

Quabena Nyame reacted:

"Getting a job is more difficult."

Summy commented:

"Hardwork pays."

Nurse delights as she relocates to the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Hamza Salifu, has successfully relocated to the US to continue his practice.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Hamza, who wore a bright smile, said travelling abroad had always been his dream and was delighted when he got the opportunity.

Although the travel process was delayed, he was delighted to be in the US and was ready to help improve healthcare delivery in that country.

