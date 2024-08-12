Kwame Oboadie, a Ghanaian media personality, has cautioned young folks against building houses as soon as they start to make money

He advised them to focus on building multiple streams of income to have a regular cash flow, after which they could utilise their profits

Oboadie's advice seemed to have resonated well with his followers as they thronged the comments section to share their views

Radio and TV personality, Kwame Oboadie, has offered words of wisdom to young individuals who are just starting out in life.

In a recent video shared on Facebook, he cautioned the youth against rushing to build houses as soon as they start making money.

Kwame Oboadie, a radio and TV personality, advises Ghanaian youth against rushing into building houses. Photo credit: @kwame_oboadie/IG.

Source: Instagram

He rather advised them to focus on financial stability by investing their money into businesses, which would bring them a regular stream of income.

"Don't rush into building a house when you make money. Rather, invest the money into a business that would give you regular income, then you use the profit to build the house," he said.

The broadcaster also compared societal expectations in the West, compared to Ghana, explaining:

"Many people abroad live in rented apartments, and they are okay with it, but over here, when a young guy starts making money, then the society begins to pressurise them to build a house," he noted.

Kwame Oboadie opined that unless it is going to be used as an asset, it is unwise for any young person starting life to build a house when they do not have multiple streams of income.

Netizens react to Kwame Oboadie's assertion

Netizens who chanced on Kwame Oboadie's video reacted, sharing their views in the comments section.

Osei Tutu Prince said:

"Ghanafour ankasa noaaa we don’t understands life ooo pressure saaaaa na society Dey give we . I’m in America and I know what you are talking about. Almost 80% of the populates are renting ooo including Ghanaians."

Gonva Son Slyvester also said:

"Am now 34 years and still haven’t build on that land ! Me n my thought."

Emil Ako wrote:

"Just the land appreciates in value. It is simply a question of either selling the asset or keeping it to retrieve money invested into it plus more."

Man advises against building houses in Ghana

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian building enthusiast, Nii Comey, advised Ghanaians Borgas against building houses in the country while living abroad.

In a TikTok video, he said Ghanaian Borgas should invest in rental properties that bring them additional income instead of building where they were not living.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh