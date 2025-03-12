A video of a Ghanaian man expressing delight after relocating to the US in search of a better life has surfaced on social media

While celebrating his new beginning abroad, the young man, known as Kelvin, sent subtle jabs to his friends back home in Ghana

Many who came across the video on social media took to the comment section to wish him well

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate a new beginning in his life.

This comes after the young man, identified on his TikTok handle as Kelvin, disclosed that he had relocated to the United States to seek greener pastures.

A Ghanaian man shades friends in Ghana after relocating to the US. Photo credit: @kelvin.boy82/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kelvin was seen expressing excitement over his move while conversing with his friends.

He suggested that while back home in Ghana, most of the people he thought were his friends treated him badly.

However, after they heard that he had travelled abroad, Kelvin said they started sending him texts on WhatsApp, acting nice towards him all of a sudden.

Kelvin now drives a luxurious car after relocating to the US. Photo credit: @kelvin.boy82/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This, according to him, demonstrates the respect people in Ghana have for folks living and working overseas.

"I have landed in New York, and because I'm here now, all my friends who did not like me have started sending me texts on WhatsApp. In fact, all those who were not talking to me while I was in Ghana have texted me because they think I have now made it in life," he said.

The New York-based Ghanaian man further said that being in the US feels like heaven, adding that it takes the special grace of God to travel there.

Consequently, Kelvin expressed his profound gratitude to God for granting him the favour and opportunity to relocate to the US.

"This is heaven. Before you travel here, you need God's special grace and blessings. It's not about your money or strength. It's simply by God's grace. If God doesn't will it, you can't be here even if you're the richest man," he stated.

Netizens congratulate the Ghanaian man

The video of the Ghanaian man has sparked significant reaction on social media, with many netizens who chanced on it thronging the comment section to congratulate him.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@Esther Nartry said:

"Hmmmm, may God be with you, brother."

@mr cool also said:

"Even if you have money you can't just go."

@KojoAmak commented:

"Congratulations, brother. May your new life abroad be full of success stories.

Source: YEN.com.gh