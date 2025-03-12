A Ghanaian man based in the US has lamented over the cold weather conditions abroad comparing that to the situation in Ghana

After experiencing life abroad for many years, the man said he has come to appreciate how difficult it is to cope with harsh weather conditions

He therefore advised folks back home planning to relocate abroad to adequately prepare before making the move

A US-based Ghanaian man has taken to social media to share his frutration about the weather conditions abroad.

The young man, identified on TikTok as Maxwell Owusu said that he was freezing in the cold.

A Ghanaian man cries over cold weather after relocating abroad. Photo credit: @owusumaxwell224422/TikTok

Maxwell, who had been living abroad for many years, suggested that it was difficult to cope with the weather abroad.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the Ghanaian man was seen walking in a tick snow while complaining about the weather.

Because of this experience, Maxwell he said he now appreciates the struggles that most of his fellow countrymen and women were facing abroad.

"God is wonderful, what a country. All the cars have frozen and it's also difficult to be in this country without a car because everywhere is full of ice. It's like we are in a fridge. Salmon, tilapia, we are your friends," he said,

His complaints is an indication that life abroad is tough, hustling through the cold weather overseas to make ends meet.

Consequently, Maxwell advised Ghanaians planning to travel abroad for greener pastures to prepare for the cold weather conditions.

"Please dress well before going out in the snow," he wrote.

The Ghanaian man has been living and working abroad for many years. Photo credit: @owusumaxwell224422/TikTok

Netizens react to the Ghanaian man's video

The video of the abroad-based Ghanaian man sharing his experience attracted a few reactions from netizens on TikTok.

Below are some of the comments:

@Kabutey De landlord said:

"God I want to experience this favor in my life lord open my traveling doors for me oooo amen."

@Obibini_GH also said:

"Nowhere cool ooooo that's why I love my Ghana. I will not travel to nowhere Apuuuuuuuuuu. Even if it is work, I will give to another."

@Dinash@4 commented:

"My head, May we also experience some in the name Jesus Christ Amen."

Ghanaian man covered in ice

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian man was spotted crying over the cold weather abroad.

The young man, who works in a warehouse, had his jacket covered in ice with droplets of snow on his face.

Portions of the warehouse, where he worked, was also frozen and a part of his jacket was covered in ice.

