Global site navigation

Pretty Ghanaian Lady Gives Condition To Any Man Who Wants To Date Her: “He Must Have A Car”
People

Pretty Ghanaian Lady Gives Condition To Any Man Who Wants To Date Her: “He Must Have A Car”

by  Magdalene Larnyoh 2 min read
  • A beautiful young Ghanaian lady has shared her primary requirement for dating any man who comes her way
  • In a video, the young lady said she would not accept the proposal of any man who does not own a car
  • She gave reasons for her requirement and said it is one requirement she would not bend to date any man

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A Ghanaian lady shared what she looks for in men before she agrees to be in a loving relationship with them.

The lady said that even though she wants several things, she has one basic requirement that she will not compromise on.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter by @eddie_wrt, the lady said she will not date a man who does not have a car.

Pretty Ghanaian Lady Gives Condition To Any Man Who Wants To Date Her: “He Must Have A Car”
The lady gave reasons why she would not date a man who does not have a car Photo credit: @eddie_wrt
Source: Twitter
“A basic requirement for me, I just want someone who drives. Because I don’t drive, if you also don’t drive, then where are we going?” she said.

Read also

Ghanaian man breaks up with girlfriend for eating four balls of banku

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When asked if she thinks someone with a car would date her when she does not own a car, she said she would not force anybody with a car to date her.

“It’s your preference. I’m not asking you to come and date me. If you tell me you can’t date me because I don’t have a car, I would say okay. Because if you also didn’t have a car, I would not be able to date you. So it goes both ways.”

Watch the video below

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from netizens. Read them below:

@fixondennis said:

I agree with her. Uber cars are too small to carry this forehead.

@views09 wrote:

Is there a law that ladies can’t own cars or what?. It’s always my guy should not I should?. Even in their imagination they can’t be rich?. Oh smh 🤦‍♂️

Read also

Piesie Esther confesses that she feels uncomfortable when she wears tight dresses

@milito177 said:

Ntebe foc mmaa mpo se basic requirement is a man having a car? 3ne3 Nadia Buari mo nso b3 ka s3?

@menp3_ruf wrote:

we the car niggas finds nothing wrong about what she said,but the ones without cars thinks what she said makes no sense,lmao.🤣

@AkosuaAmpofowah said:

What’s stopping you from driving your own car or your father’s car?

Young lady says only men with GH¢51k in their bank account can date her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Nigerian lady said any man who wants to date her must have GH¢51k in his bank account.

She said even though she is not interested in her partner's money this is a condition any man must meet for her to accept their proposal.

The person who asked her to state her spec laughed hysterically when he learnt GH¢300 in her bank account.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Hot: