Pretty Ghanaian Lady Gives Condition To Any Man Who Wants To Date Her: “He Must Have A Car”
- A beautiful young Ghanaian lady has shared her primary requirement for dating any man who comes her way
- In a video, the young lady said she would not accept the proposal of any man who does not own a car
- She gave reasons for her requirement and said it is one requirement she would not bend to date any man
A Ghanaian lady shared what she looks for in men before she agrees to be in a loving relationship with them.
The lady said that even though she wants several things, she has one basic requirement that she will not compromise on.
In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter by @eddie_wrt, the lady said she will not date a man who does not have a car.
“A basic requirement for me, I just want someone who drives. Because I don’t drive, if you also don’t drive, then where are we going?” she said.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
When asked if she thinks someone with a car would date her when she does not own a car, she said she would not force anybody with a car to date her.
“It’s your preference. I’m not asking you to come and date me. If you tell me you can’t date me because I don’t have a car, I would say okay. Because if you also didn’t have a car, I would not be able to date you. So it goes both ways.”
Watch the video below
Comments on the video
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from netizens. Read them below:
@fixondennis said:
I agree with her. Uber cars are too small to carry this forehead.
@views09 wrote:
Is there a law that ladies can’t own cars or what?. It’s always my guy should not I should?. Even in their imagination they can’t be rich?. Oh smh 🤦♂️
@milito177 said:
Ntebe foc mmaa mpo se basic requirement is a man having a car? 3ne3 Nadia Buari mo nso b3 ka s3?
@menp3_ruf wrote:
we the car niggas finds nothing wrong about what she said,but the ones without cars thinks what she said makes no sense,lmao.🤣
@AkosuaAmpofowah said:
What’s stopping you from driving your own car or your father’s car?
Young lady says only men with GH¢51k in their bank account can date her
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Nigerian lady said any man who wants to date her must have GH¢51k in his bank account.
She said even though she is not interested in her partner's money this is a condition any man must meet for her to accept their proposal.
The person who asked her to state her spec laughed hysterically when he learnt GH¢300 in her bank account.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh