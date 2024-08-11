A beautiful young Ghanaian lady has shared her primary requirement for dating any man who comes her way

In a video, the young lady said she would not accept the proposal of any man who does not own a car

She gave reasons for her requirement and said it is one requirement she would not bend to date any man

A Ghanaian lady shared what she looks for in men before she agrees to be in a loving relationship with them.

The lady said that even though she wants several things, she has one basic requirement that she will not compromise on.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter by @eddie_wrt, the lady said she will not date a man who does not have a car.

The lady gave reasons why she would not date a man who does not have a car Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

“A basic requirement for me, I just want someone who drives. Because I don’t drive, if you also don’t drive, then where are we going?” she said.

When asked if she thinks someone with a car would date her when she does not own a car, she said she would not force anybody with a car to date her.

“It’s your preference. I’m not asking you to come and date me. If you tell me you can’t date me because I don’t have a car, I would say okay. Because if you also didn’t have a car, I would not be able to date you. So it goes both ways.”

Watch the video below

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from netizens. Read them below:

@fixondennis said:

I agree with her. Uber cars are too small to carry this forehead.

@views09 wrote:

Is there a law that ladies can’t own cars or what?. It’s always my guy should not I should?. Even in their imagination they can’t be rich?. Oh smh 🤦‍♂️

@milito177 said:

Ntebe foc mmaa mpo se basic requirement is a man having a car? 3ne3 Nadia Buari mo nso b3 ka s3?

@menp3_ruf wrote:

we the car niggas finds nothing wrong about what she said,but the ones without cars thinks what she said makes no sense,lmao.🤣

@AkosuaAmpofowah said:

What’s stopping you from driving your own car or your father’s car?

Young lady says only men with GH¢51k in their bank account can date her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Nigerian lady said any man who wants to date her must have GH¢51k in his bank account.

She said even though she is not interested in her partner's money this is a condition any man must meet for her to accept their proposal.

The person who asked her to state her spec laughed hysterically when he learnt GH¢300 in her bank account.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh