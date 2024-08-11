A Ghanaian has decided to end a love relationship because his girlfriend finished four balls of banku too quickly for her partner's liking

The lady said she ate all because she was hungry and did not know the food was meant for two people

In a social media post, she said she has apologised, but her boyfriend does not want to take her back

A five-month-old relationship has ended due to a traditional Ghanaian dish, banku.

The lady narrated that on her way to visit her boyfriend, she called him to get her food since she was hungry.

In a social media post, she said when she arrived at her partner's place, he offered her banku. She added that there were four small balls, so she thought she would eat alone.

"I had hand sanitiser in my bag, so when the food was served, I poured some on my hands before eating," she added.

Her partner, briefly stepping away from the table, returned to find her devouring the banku. According to her, he looked dismayed by the pace she ate. The lady asked him if all was well, and the gentleman responded positively.

However, after she left his place, the lady said her boyfriend accused her of selfishness and stated that her actions demonstrated a lack of regard for their plans to eat together. He expressed disbelief that a lady could eat four balls of banku.

However, the lady apologised and explained that the balls of banku were very small. But the man is not willing to take her back.

Netizens share opinion on the story

Ka Fui said:

Bro Just dumped our Olympic eating competitor, how we go fit compete with a broken heart? Or you say broken heart doesn't affect appetite 🤣🤣🤣

Jemi K Kesse wrote:

Sister, prepare about 20 balls of banku (big sizes oo) and gift it to him. If he is still not forgiving live your life. It is painful that eating four balls should end your relationship.😁

Odadee King Nobert said:

After starving him ,you went on to drain his little energy with intimacy! You won’t be forgiven 😜😜👍

Kuukua Aborkumaa Mensah wrote:

Eeii so person can't eat and feel free again.

Zoyaari Gladys wrote:

Hahaaa I love your narrative. Hilarious 😂 though but keep apologizing until he forgives you. Let this be a lesson to you to consider your partner when doing something. Don't be selfish

